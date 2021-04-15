Bethlehem Christian Academy junior golfer Tucker Jolly finished second overall in the GISA Region 4-AAA tournament Wednesday, April 14, to qualify for the upcoming state tournament.
Jolly fired an 80 over 18 holes at Houston Lakes Country Club in Perry to lead the Knights, who missed the cut to advance to state as a team by two strokes. BCA finished with a team score of 382, as Ben Reed carded a 92, and Jay Fulford and Jackson LaMothe both shot 105.
The state tournament will be held Monday, April 26, in Brunswick.
