Winder-Barrow’s boys’ and girls golf teams swept Apalachee in both schools’ season openers Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Pine Hills Golf Course.
The Bulldogg boys edged the Wildcats 181-182, as Cam Horne, Brett Boswell and Colton Collins each shot 45 on nine holes, while Taylor Mills fired a 46. Hampton Buchanan shot a 47. Apalachee’s Cooper Wadsworth had the low score on the day with a 40, while Ian Bramlett shot 43. Todd Jones shot 46, and Payton Bardwell carded a 53.
In the girls’ match, Winder-Barrow was led by Kendal Miller’s 48, while Carlee Schotter shot 56. Emma Hetland (35) and Alexis Edmonson (35) finished six holes before the match was cut short due to darkness.
Apalachee was scheduled to travel to West Hall on Tuesday, March 2. Winder-Barrow will be back in action Thursday, March 4, when it hosts Cherokee Bluff at Chateau Elan.
