At the beginning of this offseason, I had high expectations for the Atlanta Hawks headed into this offseason. Apparently, so did many people who follow them, according to social media.
However, through the first couple weeks of free agency, the front office of the Hawks hasn’t lived up to those expectations.
Atlanta snuck its way into the playoffs this past season after having a mediocre season where the Hawks were near .500 for the majority of the year. They defeated the Heat in the Play-In Tournament to earn the No. 7 seed in the playoffs before being ousted by the Eastern Conference runner-up Celtics in six games.
With the talented starting lineup that Atlanta boasts and the amount of talented players entering free agency this summer, it would be a reasonable assumption to believe the Hawks would attempt to make a move to take them to the next level (i.e. contending for a championship).
As such, there were many rumors for moves the Hawks could make – a few of which I particularly liked. For example, the Pelicans’ Zion Williamson was in quite a few trade rumors following controversy this offseason.
Williamson is a perfect fit for the system that Atlanta is running currently. Trae Young is a super talented player, who I believe would be better suited as a No. 2 option on offense for a contending team.
I think back to Kyrie Irving’s role on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the mid-2010s as an example. He was arguably the most skilled offensive player in the NBA at the time, but he fit much better as the second option on Cleveland’s offense in 2015-2017, which led the Cavs to a championship in 2016.
If Atlanta found a way to make that trade work, possibly with a package surrounding John Collins and De’Andre Hunter, the Hawks would be in a position to contend, given they found the right pieces to place around Young and Williamson.
Instead, they decided to deal Collins to the Jazz for Rudy Gay and a second-round pick, finally ending the trade rumors surrounding Collins. Furthermore, they made a trade with the Rockets for TyTy Washington, Usman Garuba and picks.
Atlanta turned all that into a trade with the Thunder for Patty Mills – just Patty Mills. So, essentially, the Hawks traded John Collins for Patty Mills, which doesn’t benefit them very much.
The Hawks gained an experienced floor spacing guard with Mills. However, I believe the Hawks were actually missing a better first option and an elite 3-and-D player to put on the wing, especially when Hunter is out of the game.
That said, free agency has just started. Trades and transactions could happen at any point that could change the trajectory of a franchise. For example, the Suns just went from a top-heavy team to one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA in just a couple weeks.
Moreover, the Hawks were a couple games away from the NBA Finals just two years ago. So, there’s still potential in Atlanta’s roster. The future may still yield dividends in the upcoming years.
