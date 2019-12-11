The Winder-Barrow boys’ basketball team continued its hot start in its first year under head coach Travis McDaniel, picking up a 60-47 win at North Oconee on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
The Bulldoggs (6-2) got a double-double from junior forward Isaiah Nelson-Ododa, who scored 13 points and added 12 rebounds and 4 blocks. Senior guard Tyreek Perkins led Winder-Barrow with 15 points and 6 assists, while senior forward Jay Jackson finished with 9 points and 7 boards.
Stewart Allen’s 3-pointer late in the first quarter gave the Bulldoggs a 19-10 lead at the end of the period and sparked a 10-0 run to put Winder-Barrow up 26-10 before the Titans went on an 8-0 run to the cut the lead to eight. The Bulldoggs bounced back with a 7-3 run to go up 33-21 at the break and held steady with that advantage throughout the second half.
Winder-Barrow will host Monroe Area at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13.
In girls’ action Tuesday, Winder-Barrow fell 55-41 at North Oconee, snapping a three-game winning streak. Kiona Lindsay had 15 points to lead the Lady Bulldoggs (4-4) while Keonna Hamler finished with 13. The Lady Doggs will host Monroe Area at 7 p.m. Friday.
BCA girls win at Johnson
In other local action Tuesday, the Bethlehem Christian Academy Lady Knights won their fourth straight contest, picking up a 53-37 win at Johnson-Gainesville, a GHSA Class AAAAA program.
The Lady Knights (4-3) were led by Katherine Gano, who scored 18 points. Jadyn Goddard also finished in double figures with 14. BCA’s boys fell 68-63 at Johnson, dropping to 2-4 on the year.
Both BCA teams will host Lyndon Academy on Friday, with the girls tipping off at 4:30 p.m., followed by the boys.
