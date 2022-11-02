The funny guy – or gal in this case – on the court is often heralded as a key piece of a team. Not necessarily because of their skills, but because they make the game fun for those around them.
Winder-Barrow’s Trinity Maxey has both: the skills and the jokes.
“Me personally, I like to make everybody happy and smile,” Maxey said. “I like to see that if they're not smiling, I try my best to boost their energy. I know we have to be serious sometimes, but I like to have fun with it on the court.”
Maxey, originally from Monroe, originally started playing basketball at the age of 11. But at first, she didn’t even have hoop dreams. Her current teammate Trinity Butler convinced her to try it out, because Butler’s mom had a basketball team.
“My first year, I didn't know if I wanted to play – they talked me into it,” Maxey said.
It all worked out for her, as she fell in love with the sport quickly. She had been trying out different sports in an attempt to find her sports niche, and the hardwood became her place of joy from that point forward.
“I just felt like it was for me,” Maxey said. “Softball was pretty cool, but I felt basketball.”
Now, the senior guard’s favorite part of the game is facilitating and showing off her ball handling skills – two key features of a talented point guard.
The 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey does the same thing, and she said she loves watching his game, both for fun and to pick up a few tricks.
Winder-Barrow has a completely different team this year. After last season, there was a heavy amount of transitioning for the roster, resulting in only two players returning for the Bulldoggs: Maxey and teammate Alana Daniels.
As a result, head coach Kimberly Garren is leaning on Maxey as a leader for Winder-Barrow and said she has naturally stepped up into that role this season.
“My role is just to make sure everybody's good and make sure everybody's not having an attitude, make sure that we stay together,” Maxey said. “I don’t want one person to be at another person, and then it messes up the practice. If it ever comes to that, then I'll just stop it. I’ll make sure we’re straight and get it together. I want to make sure everybody is smiling, happy and just keeping a positive attitude. Nobody should be down. We all should be giving 110% all the time. So, I'm gonna try to push everybody to be the best.”
Maxey said Garren has had a strong role in her growth as a leader for the Lady Bulldoggs. She struggled with keeping her composure in her earlier years in high school, but she has grown tremendously in that regard.
“Over the years, Garren used to get onto me because I used to get in my head all the time,” Maxey said. “If I missed a shot, I got upset, and I had to realize everybody messes up. Your team isn’t gonna be mad at you. There's another chance. It's not the end of the world.”
Following high school, Maxey wants to play basketball at the next level. However, if that doesn’t happen, she either wants to coach or go into the reserve.
With this being Maxey’s last year of high school ball, she wants to ensure she’s giving it her all on the court and enjoying every second of it.
“Giving 110%,” Maxey said of her individual goals this year. “I can't get tired. Just giving it my all. This is my last year, and I felt like all the rest of the three years, I haven't been giving 110%.”
“I feel like this year is my time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.