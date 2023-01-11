Without senior starters Jeremiah Holloway and Justice Billings, Winder-Barrow (10-8) fell to Eastside (14-2) Tuesday night.
Holloway (knee) and Billings (shoulder) missed the game with their respective injuries, and the Bulldoggs’ offense struggled as a result. The Bulldoggs scored a season-low points in the 61-49 home loss.
The Eagles’ defense also played a factor in the Bulldoggs’ offensive struggles. Eastside is known for its defensive prowess, as it leads the region in total points allowed (746 through 16 games). The next closest in the region is Flowery Branch (885), a stark difference of over 100 points.
Even so, it was a closely contested matchup early, as Winder-Barrow only trailed 33-27 at halftime.
“We were only down six at half, and it felt worse than that because I didn't think we played great,” head coach Travis McDaniel said. “ A lot of that was their defense. They're very stingy and very disruptive.”
Both teams came out with energy following the break, and McDaniel was pleased with his team’s effort in those opening minutes. Winder-Barrow was able to trim the lead to three with just three minutes having elapsed in the second half.
However, an Eastside surge in the latter half of the third quarter extended the Eagles lead. They outscored the Bulldoggs 15-3 across a four-minute stretch in the period and never looked back from there.
“Frustrated” was the main word McDaniel used to describe his thoughts on how the second half went following their failed comeback attempt.
“It's tough – you have to get a couple stops,” McDaniel said. “You gotta squeeze a couple stops in there and make a couple of shots of your own. We didn't execute very well offensively, especially in the second half.”
“Tip of the cap to their defense, to how well they defend, but [we] just didn't play well enough. Just couldn't execute enough and it’s frustrating, but they make you frustrated.”
Winder-Barrow had one last gasp at the beginning of the fourth behind five quick points from sophomore wing Jordan Samuel. That didn’t last after Eastside’s Jayvon Johnson scored six points in the period by himself, while the Bulldoggs only produced a free throw following Samuel’s two scores.
Freshman guard Jerrin Samuel led the way for the Bulldoggs with 13 points and eight rebounds. Junior guard Tyrin Sims had 12 points and five rebounds.
McDaniel is hoping to have Holloway back as a boost Friday when Winder-Barrow travels to Loganville for its next region matchup.
