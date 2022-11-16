In the more competitive of two Battle of Barrow matchups, the Lady Bulldoggs triumphed over the Lady Wildcats for the 45-40 road win.
Apalachee (0-1) led 29-21 through three quarters, but were unable to maintain the lead in the fourth quarter. The Lady Wildcats were outscored 24-21 by the Lady Bulldoggs in the final period.
“We have to learn how to win,” head coach Bill Batson said. “We have to execute better down the stretch if we are going to win. Too many turnovers and missed layups.”
“Had some missed assignments on defense late in the game that cost us,” Batson said. “It’s a marathon, not a sprint. We have to finish the drill.”
Winder-Barrow (1-0) senior Alana Daniels sank three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to power the Lady Bulldoggs to the come-from-behind win. She finished with a game-high 19 points.
Winder-Barrow senior guard Trinity Maxey also led the way for the Lady Bulldoggs with 12 points, while also effectively shouldering the ball-handling duties.
Freshman forward Addison Smith was key for the Lady Bulldoggs down the stretch, recording a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. She also went perfect from the free-throw line down the stretch (4/4) to seal the win.
Even with Apalachee’s tough loss, Batson said there are positives to take out of the game.
Senior guard Averie Akin scored nine points, and junior forward Justanna Smoot added in eight more in the losing effort.
“Very proud of how they played – competed and played very hard,” Batson said. “Just didn’t execute down the stretch, and it cost us a game we could have won. Have to do a better job closing out tight games. All part of the process. Success doesn’t happen overnight.”
Winder-Barrow now prepares to travel to Brookwood, while Apalachee looks to get back on track when it heads to Cherokee Bluff -- both occurring Tuesday night.
