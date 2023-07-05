AR6A3905.JPG

Sophomore Bella Fry prepares for a pitch in BCA's summer scrimmage loss to Lanier. She went 2-of-4 from the bat, finishing with two RBIs and a run.

Bethlehem Christian hosted a summer scrimmage against Lanier on Thursday, taking a 10-3 loss.

The Lady Knights allowed the Lady Longhorns to score 11 runs in the last two innings to take the lead and win the game. Those runs came on the hands of their relief pitchers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.