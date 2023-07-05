Bethlehem Christian hosted a summer scrimmage against Lanier on Thursday, taking a 10-3 loss.
The Lady Knights allowed the Lady Longhorns to score 11 runs in the last two innings to take the lead and win the game. Those runs came on the hands of their relief pitchers.
BCA’s four runs came in the third inning when they took the lead midway through the game.
Senior Reese Coleman started the game on the mound for BCA. She pitched five innings, giving up six hits and five runs, striking out three and walking one
Senior Grayson Meeks and sophomore Gracyn Johnson pitched in relief for the Lady Knights. They combined for six allowed hits and eight runs.
Meeks led the way for BCA, going 3-of-4 in her at bats and finishing with two RBIs. Sophomore Bella Fry also played well, going 2-of-4 with two RBIs and a run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.