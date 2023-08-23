AHD softball

Apalachee’s marching band showed its support for the Lady Wildcats earlier this season.

 Credit: Facebook

Apalachee softball (8-3) came away with the 8-6 win over Mountain View (6-3-1) Tuesday night after taking a 6-2 deficit late in the game.

The Lady Bears scored four runs in the top of the fifth to take that lead. But, the Lady Wildcats immediately fought back and scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the sixth to secure the win.

