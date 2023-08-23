Apalachee softball (8-3) came away with the 8-6 win over Mountain View (6-3-1) Tuesday night after taking a 6-2 deficit late in the game.
The Lady Bears scored four runs in the top of the fifth to take that lead. But, the Lady Wildcats immediately fought back and scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth and three more in the sixth to secure the win.
The scores in the fifth came from:
Senior Alyssa Willer bringing freshman Charly Rudell across the plate
Junior Destiny Montgomery’s two RBI double, scoring Willer and senior Madeline Peters
Following that, senior Jade Cooper scored freshman Ryan Rudell to tie the game at 6-6 in the bottom of the sixth.
Then, Willer played the role of hero for Apalachee as she hit a two-run homer to take the 8-6 lead before sealing the game – a play that left head coach Brooke Turner speechless as she observed.
“I was just thinking about moving the runner, just get the ball in play,” Willer said after the win. “Don’t care if I get out, as long as she gets moved.”
Turner said she didn’t have to say much to get the Lady Wildcats going with their backs against the wall, which is a feat she is used to with her team.
“Honestly, it doesn’t take anything from me – (it comes) from the dugout,” head coach Brooke Turner said. “We have always been a team that builds within. I honestly don’t say anything to them. It’s a switch that we never give up no matter what.”
Furthermore, this level of resilience is something Turner is also used to through her time with Apalachee.
“It’s been like this for years, like they never stop,” Turner said. “They always want to get better. They always want to get back on the field when their backs are against the wall. That’s not something that I can teach them. That’s something that they come to the team with. That’s just passed on through our squad from top down.”
This win ends a two-game slide from the Lady Wildcats after they dropped the two games prior by a combined 15-0.
It also provides an opportunity to reverse the momentum back towards how they started the season, where they were 7-1 prior to the two road losses.
“It’s just their will to never give up – they’re never satisfied,” Turner said. “They’re always wanting to get better. They’re focusing on the details. They’re making adjustments game to game.”
Turner gives credit to her team for how they’ve fought to get adjusted in the new season.
“We’ve faced some really tough teams, and we’ve done well against those teams,” Turner said. “At the beginning of the season, we’ve just been trying to find the right pieces to the right places.”
“Our whole infield is brand new. Nobody returned to their spot that they were in last year. I think we’ve done a really good job heading into region play next week.”
With region play in mind, Apalachee will hope to use this win to build steam towards the section of the schedule, along with any momentum from its upcoming matchup with Morgan County Thursday.
