The Apalachee girls basketball team traveled to Athens to participate in the Athens Academy camp in the middle of last week. The Lady Wildcats competed against various teams around the northeast Georgia area, finishing with a record of 4-0 across the camp. Apalachee took on Athens Academy, Oconee County and Elbert County in the two day camp.
Apalachee took a close 24-20 loss to Athens Academy in the first game of the camp.
In the second game on the first day, Apalachee took a double-digit loss to Elbert County. The Lady Wildcats maintained a 10-6 lead at halftime before losing that momentum in the second half.
On the second day, the Lady Wildcats were unable to maintain that same back-and-forth style of game, as they lost both games by double figures.
In the first game, Apalachee took on Oconee County, taking a 41-27 loss.
The Lady Warriors built up a big 27-11 lead heading into halftime after holding the Lady Wildcats scoreless for a six-minute stretch in the first half, going on a 11-0 run during that timespan.
Following that, Apalachee made a concerted effort to make a comeback in the second half, going on a 7-0 run midway through the period. However, Oconee County was able to bounce back with three consecutive scores to pull back ahead by a hefty margin and win the game. The Lady Wildcats went 3/14 in the half before pulling the starters.
Megan Crocker finished with eight points, five rebounds and a steal in the loss, while senior Justanna Smoot finished with seven points and seven rebounds.
In the second game, Apalachee took the 58-23 loss to Athens Academy after getting off to a slow start after tip off. The Lady Spartans went on a 17-0 run to start the game and went on to take a 30-7 lead at halftime.
Crocker finished with a team-high 17 points and three rebounds in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.