Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 10:54 am
Online fall registration for Winder Lions baseball will be open from June 28 through Aug. 1.
In-person registration will take place at the Lions Ballpark concession stand, located at 354 E Broad Street in Winder, on the following dates and times:
• July 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• July 11 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• July 15 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• July 20 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• July 22 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• July 25 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• July 29 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Aug. 1 - 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
FEES
• Pre-T (4U) - $95
•PeeWee (8U), Minors (10U), and Majors (12U) - $120
Payment by cash, check or card is accepted. Military and first responder discounts are available in-person.
Multiple child discounts are available online and in-person.
