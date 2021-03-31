Here are the MainStreet Newspapers' All-Area Basketball Teams:
GIRLS’ TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Livi Blackstock, Sr.
Jefferson
Guard
Blackstock averaged 14.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game to help lead the Dragons win the Region 8-AAAA title and advance to the Class AAAA Eight Eight. She was named the Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year, marking the second-straight year she has earned region player of the year accolades. Blackstock, a three-year starter for Jefferson, has signed to play at the University of North Georgia.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Brad Puckett
Commerce
Puckett’s team overcame a 2-8 start to reach the Class A-Public Final Four, marking the program’s first semifinals appearance since 1989. Commerce, which finished the season 19-11, lost to eventual state champion Calhoun County in the Final Four. The Tigers were runners-up in Region 8-A Public.
•••
Jasmine Williams, Jr.
Apalachee
Forward
Averaged 11.3 points and eight rebounds per game.
Kamryn Grier, So.
Banks Co.
Forward
Averaged 14 points and 11 rebounds per game, recorded 13 double-doubles during the year.
Jenna Reeves
Banks Co.
Guard/forward
Averaged 14 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Bryanna Sanders, Sr.
Commerce
Guard
Averaged 11.8 points, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game.
Carson Hobbs, Jr.
Commerce
Forward
Averaged 9.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.
Maggie Mullis, Sr.
Commerce
Guard
Averaged 7.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game.
Kenzie Whitehead, Sr.
East Jackson
Guard
Averaged 9.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game
Maurissa Thomas, Sr.
East Jackson
Forward
Averaged 8.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game
Haven Rollins, Jr.
East Jackson
Guard
Averaged 10.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game
Antonia Pittman, So.
East Jackson
Guard
10.4 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.1 steals per game
Kennedy Harris, Jr.
Jackson Co.
Guard
Averaged 6.9 points and 1.5 assists per game
Deshona Gaither, Jr.
Jefferson
Guard
Averaged 13.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Ellie Kinlaw, Jr.
Jefferson
Guard
Averaged 11 points per game.
Courtney Kidd, Sr.
Jefferson
Guard/forward
Averaged 8.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, shot 39.6 precent from 3-point range.
Allianne Clark, Sr.
Jefferson
Guard
Averaged 8.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.
Tiffany Wilson, Jr.
Madison Co.
Guard
Averaged 12 points and 6 rebounds per game.
Ella Chancey, Sr.
Madison Co.
Forward
Averaged 9 points and 8 rebounds per game.
Keonna Hamler, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Guard
Hamler averaged 17.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game.
Kiona Lindsay, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Forward
Averaged 16.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
Honorable mention: Brooke Peevy, Sr., Bethlehem Christian, guard; Autumn Shepherd, Sr., Bethlehem Christian, forward; Mikenna Duffy, Sr., Jackson Co., guard; Katie Hitt, Jr. Jackson Co., forward
•••
BOYS’ TEAM
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kalib Clinton, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Wing/forward/point guard
The versatile 6-foot-5 Clinton averaged 23.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 3.5 blocks and 2.1 steals per game. He was the Co-Region Player of the Year for 8-AAAAA and became Jackson County’s all-time leading scorer this past season. He completed his career with 1,934 points and 962 rebounds. Clinton has signed with Division I Charleston Southern.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Travis McDaniel
Winder-Barrow
McDaniel led the Bulldoggs to the program’s first state tournament win since 2002 with a first-round upset of top-seeded Douglas County in the Class AAAAAA state tournament.
••••
Josue Capeles Torres, Jr.
Apalachee
Forward
Averaged 12.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game, shot 42 percent from 3-point range; selected to Northeast Georgia Junior All-Star Game.
Chase Reed, Sr.
Apalachee
Guard
Averaged 14.1 points per game; selected to Northeast Georgia Senior All-Star Game.
Pierce Martin, Sr.
Banks Co.
Guard
Averaged 17 points and 5 rebounds per game.
Clay Gosnell, Sr.
Banks Co.
Guard
Averaged 10.7 points and 4 rebounds per game.
Garretty Presley, Sr.
Banks Co.
Guard/forward
Averaged 12.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
Dakota Orr, Sr.
Banks Co.
Forward
Averaged 9.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.
Luke Sheats, Jr.
Bethlehem Christian
Guard/forward
Averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Mason Massengale, Sr.
Bethlehem Christian
Guard/forward
Averaged 16.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, hit seven 3-pointers in a game this season.
Ian McConnell, Sr.
Commerce
Center
Averaged 12.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
Creed Dunbar, Sr.
Commerce
Guard/forward
Averaged 9.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game
Saquario Sherrod, Jr.
Commerce
Forward
Averaged 9.6 points and 4.6 rebounds per game
Makayl Rakestraw, Sr.
East Jackson
Guard
Scored a school-record 1,613 points in four years for the Eagles.
Dalen Gales, Jr.
Jefferson
Guard
Averaged 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Spencer Darby, Sr.
Jefferson
Guard
Averaged 10.6 points per game and hit 65 3-pointers on the year.
Kadin Bailey, Jr.
Jefferson
Forward
Averaged 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game.
J.T. Fulkrod, Jr.
Jefferson
Guard
Averaged 9.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, hit 47 3-pointers and shot 37.3 precent from 3-point range.
Nolan Hill, Sr.
Madison Co.
Forward
Averaged 14.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
Peyton South, Jr.
Madison Co.
Guard
Averaged 10 points per game.
Donnie Graham, Sr.
Madison Co.
Post
Averaged 9.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, took 38 charges.
Wyatt Fricks, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Forward
Averaged 19.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.5 blocks per game, signed with Division I Marshall.
Isaiah Nelson-Ododa, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Forward
Averaged 13.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.1 blocks per game.
Tim Loud, Jr.
Winder-Barrow
Guard
Averaged 17.2 points, 2.4 steals and hit 63 3-pointers (36 percent from 3-point range).
Honorable mention: Simon Steele, Sr., Bethlehem Christian, guard; Josh Howell, Sr., Jefferson, guard; Jay Carruth, Fr., Madison Co., guard; Jackson Morris, So., Commerce, guard; Shawn Cunningham, Sr., Commerce, guard-forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.