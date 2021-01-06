The MainStreet Newspapers coverage area comprises Jackson, Banks, Barrow and Madison counties.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Malaki Starks, Jr.
Jefferson
Quarterback / defensive back
Starks ran for 1,537 yards and 24 touchdowns as a triple-option quarterback, leading Jefferson to a 14-win season and to the Class AAAA state title game. He also threw for 569 yards with 11 touchdowns and recorded 41 tackles and one interception. Starks, who was named the Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year, is rated as a five-star athlete by national recruiting services. He will choose between Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Sammy Brown, Fr.
Commerce
Running back
Brown ran for 1,368 yards and 14 touchdowns during his freshman year as the Tigers reached the Class A Public quarterfinals. Brown accounted for 1,743 all-purpose yards and 19 total touchdowns (including a 95-yard kickoff return for a score). He was voted Region 8-A Public’s Offensive Player of the Year. The 6-2, 207-pounder already holds scholarship offers from South Carolina and Georgia Tech.
CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jacob Merrifield, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Defensive end
The 6-3, 275-pound senior two-way starter finished this season with 66 total tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and a sack in 10 games. He was voted as the Region 8-AAAAAA Defensive Player of the Year. Merrifield has signed with Florida Atlantic, where he will enroll early.
CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Andrew King, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Defensive line
King registered 66 tackles and 26 tackles for loss during his senior campaign. He was the Region 8-AAAAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Gene Cathcart
Jefferson
The fourth-year Dragon coach led Jefferson to a 14-1 record, a second-straight region title and an appearance in the state finals for the first time since 2012 and only the fourth time in program history. Cathcart, who led the Dragons to their first-ever 14-0 start, is 44-9 at Jefferson.
•••
Colby Sikes, Jr.
Apalachee
Running back / defensive back
64 carries, 503 yards, 4 touchdowns / 26 catches 356 yards, 3 touchdowns / 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown / 40 tackles, 4 tackles for loss
Elijah Harris, Jr.
Apalachee
Offensive lineman
First-team all-region selection
Roman Haynes, Jr.
Banks Co.
Running back
98 carries, 452 yards, five touchdowns
Jace Bennett, Sr.
Banks Co.
Linebacker
94 tackles
Carter Stroud, Sr.
Banks Co.
Defensive back
33 tackles, 4 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles
Ty Whiting, Jr.
Bethlehem Christian
Receiver
31 catches, 456 yards, 4 touchdowns, first-team GISA Class AAA all-state selection
Chandler Cavoretto, Jr.
Bethlehem Christian
Linebacker
77 tackles, 2 sacks, GISA Class AAA all-state honorable mention
Dreylan Martin, Jr.
Commerce
Fullback / defensive back
127 carries, 859 yards, 12 touchdowns / 38 tackles, 1 pass break-up (missed three games to injury)
Trey Huff, So.
Commerce
Quarterback / defensive back
133 carries, 612 yards, 13 touchdowns / 26-of-51, 575 yards, 8 touchdowns / 70 tackles, 3 interceptions, 5 pass break-ups
Jake Frates, Sr.
Commerce
Tight end
11 catches, 195 yards, 1 touchdown / 85 percent grade-out, 15 pancake blocks / will play for Harvard next year
Payton Freeman, Sr.
Commerce
Offensive line
95 percent grade-out, 20 pancake blocks
Mason Gaddis, Jr.
Commerce
Offensive line
94 percent grade-out, 24 pancakes
Bo Childers, Sr.
Commerce
Offensive line / defensive line
90 percent grade-out, 15 pancake blocks / 52 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 caused fumbles, 3 forced fumbles
Elijah Burns, Sr.
Commerce
Defensive end
55 tackles, 7 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, 5 pass break-ups
Grey Holbrook, Sr.
Commerce
Linebacker
72 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 tackles for loss
Hunter Nunn, Sr.
Commerce
Linebacker
98 tackles, 3 tackles, 2 sacks
William Suber, Sr.
Commerce
Offensive line
94 percent grade-out, 3 pancake blocks
Eryck Diaz, Sr.
Commerce
Kicker
46-of-60 kickoffs went for touchbacks / 50-58 PATs, 2-for-5 on field goals, including a career-long 44-yard field goal (second all-time in school history)
R.J. White, Sr.
East Jackson
Receiver/defensive back/returns
47 catches, 530 yards, 4 touchdowns / 17 carries, 113 yards, 3 touchdowns / 48 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown)
Randy Smith, So.
East Jackson
Receiver
24 catches, 441 yards, 3 touchdowns
Greg Huggs, Sr.
East Jackson
Quarterback
115-of-238, 1,636 yards, 11 touchdowns
Ethan Ardis, Jr.
East Jackson
Linebacker
113 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 4 quarterback pressures, 1 interception
Gary Maddox, So.
East Jackson
Defensive back/running back
72 tackles, 2 tackles for loss / 70 carries, 235 yards, 1 touchdown
Tyler Vaughn, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Offensive line
First-team all-region offensive lineman for 8-AAAAA
Tre Ransom, Jr.
Jackson Co.
Running back
182 carries, 1,131 yards, 8 touchdowns
Evan Rosser, Jr.
Jackson Co.
Offensive line
Second-team all-region offensive lineman for 8-AAAAA
J.T. Sosbee, Jr.
Jackson Co.
Linebacker
69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss
Colton Boone, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Linebacker
71 tackles, 8 tackles for loss
Ayden Griswold, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Place kicker
15-of-18 PATs, 4-of-6 on field goals
Rem Maxwell, Sr.
Jefferson
Linebacker
75 tackles, 4 tackles for loss / Region 8-AAAA Defensive Player of the Year
Jordan Perry, Jr.
Jefferson
Linebacker / running back
37 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 6 passes defended / 51 carries, 434 yards rushing, 5 touchdowns / 8 catches, 208 yards (26.0 yards per catch), 4 touchdowns / Region 8-AAAA Athlete of the Year
Kam Robinson, Sr.
Jefferson
Defensive back / running back / return specialist
29 tackles, 2 interceptions, 8 passes defended / 22 carries, 243 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns / 451 yards on punt returns / Region 8-AAAA Return Specialist of the Year
Colton Steele, Sr.
Jefferson
Offensive line
First team All-Region 8-AAAA offensive line
Nick Evans-Cofer, Sr.
Jefferson
Defensive back
19 tackles (first team all-region defensive back for 8-AAAA)
Paxton Corkery, Sr.
Jefferson
Defensive line / fullback
57 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks / 22 carries, 151 yards, 3 touchdowns / voted to the Georgia Public Broadcasting all-state finals team
Kadin Bailey, Jr.
Jefferson
Linebacker
58 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks
Hunter Blayton, Sr.
Jefferson
Defensive back
21 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 passes defended
Jaheim Hardy, Sr.
Jefferson
Defensive line
51 tackles, 7 tackles for loss
Austin Redmon, Jr.
Jefferson
Linebacker
61 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss,
Colton Dufresne, Sr.
Jefferson
Offensive line / defensive line
Region 8-AAAA honorable mention
Kolton Jones, Sr.
Jefferson
Running back
49 carries, 529 yards, 4 touchdowns
Spencer Neese, Jr.
Jefferson
Receiver
6 catches, 201 yards (33.5 yards per catch), 4 touchdowns
Chandler Phillips, Sr.
Madison Co.
Offensive line
82 percent grade for the season, 44 knockdown blocks
Dayton Gresham, Sr.
Madison Co.
Fullback
106 carries, 706 yards, 6 touchdowns
Cole Hillsman, So.
Madison Co .
Defensive back
35 tackles, 2 interceptions, 8 passes defended
Zahmerius Shiflet, Jr.
Madison Co.
Defensive end
63 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, five sacks 11 quarterback hurries
Tyler Wright, Jr.
Madison Co.
Linebacker
73 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks
Martavian Cooper, Sr.
Madison Co.
Receiver
21 catches, 422 yards, 5 touchdowns / 147 rushing yards
Chandler Maxwell, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Linebacker / fullback
103 tackles, 1 tackle for loss
Andrew Lewis, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Defensive back
72 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions (one returned for touchdown) / committed to East Mississippi Community College
J.C. Green, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Running back
169 carries, 1,041 yards, 9 touchdowns
Aidan Thompson, So.
Winder-Barrow
Defensive end / running back
56 tackles, 9 tackles for loss / 49 carries, 363 yards, 4 touchdowns
Omarious Smith, Jr.
Winder-Barrow
Defensive back
58 tackles, 6 interception, 1 interception return for a touchdown
Honorable mention: Chad Norwood, Sr., Bethlehem Christian, running back; Brady Logan, So. Bethlehem Christian, kicker; Luke Sheats, Jr., Bethlehem Christian, receiver; Carson Woodward, Sr., Jefferson, defensive line; Bowman Horn, So., Jefferson, running back / defensive back; Reese Johnson, Jr., Jefferson, fullback; Dawson Crawley, Jr., Jefferson, receiver; Carter Stephenson, Sr., Jefferson, quarterback / defensive back; Eli Akins, Jr. Madison Co., offensive line; Kiya Hubbard, Sr., Madison Co., defensive line; Nolan Hill, Sr., Madison Co., safety; Dylan Vining, Sr., Madison Co., defensive line
