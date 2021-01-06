Merrifield

Winder-Barrow senior defensive end Jacob Merrifield (54) was named the co-defensive player of the year by Mainstreet Newspapers for the company's four-county all-area team. 

 Photo by Scott Thompson

The MainStreet Newspapers coverage area comprises Jackson, Banks, Barrow and Madison counties. 

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Malaki Starks, Jr.

Jefferson

Quarterback / defensive back

Starks ran for 1,537 yards and 24 touchdowns as a triple-option quarterback, leading Jefferson to a 14-win season and to the Class AAAA state title game. He also threw for 569 yards with 11 touchdowns and recorded 41 tackles and one interception. Starks, who was named the Region 8-AAAA Player of the Year, is rated as a five-star athlete by national recruiting services. He will choose between Alabama, Clemson and Georgia.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sammy Brown, Fr.

Commerce

Running back

Brown ran for 1,368 yards and 14 touchdowns during his freshman year as the Tigers reached the Class A Public quarterfinals. Brown accounted for 1,743 all-purpose yards and 19 total touchdowns (including a 95-yard kickoff return for a score). He was voted Region 8-A Public’s Offensive Player of the Year. The 6-2, 207-pounder already holds scholarship offers from South Carolina and Georgia Tech.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jacob Merrifield, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Defensive end

The 6-3, 275-pound senior two-way starter finished this season with 66 total tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and a sack in 10 games. He was voted as the Region 8-AAAAAA Defensive Player of the Year. Merrifield has signed with Florida Atlantic, where he will enroll early.

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Andrew King, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Defensive line

King registered 66 tackles and 26 tackles for loss during his senior campaign. He was the Region 8-AAAAA Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Gene Cathcart

Jefferson

The fourth-year Dragon coach led Jefferson to a 14-1 record, a second-straight region title and an appearance in the state finals for the first time since 2012 and only the fourth time in program history. Cathcart, who led the Dragons to their first-ever 14-0 start, is 44-9 at Jefferson.

•••

Colby Sikes, Jr.

Apalachee

Running back / defensive back

64 carries, 503 yards, 4 touchdowns / 26 catches 356 yards, 3 touchdowns / 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown / 40 tackles, 4 tackles for loss

Elijah Harris, Jr.

Apalachee

Offensive lineman

First-team all-region selection

Roman Haynes, Jr.

Banks Co.

Running back

98 carries, 452 yards, five touchdowns

Jace Bennett, Sr.

Banks Co.

Linebacker

94 tackles

Carter Stroud, Sr.

Banks Co.

Defensive back

33 tackles, 4 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles

Ty Whiting, Jr.

Bethlehem Christian

Receiver

31 catches, 456 yards, 4 touchdowns, first-team GISA Class AAA all-state selection

Chandler Cavoretto, Jr.

Bethlehem Christian

Linebacker

77 tackles, 2 sacks, GISA Class AAA all-state honorable mention

Dreylan Martin, Jr.

Commerce

Fullback / defensive back

127 carries, 859 yards, 12 touchdowns / 38 tackles, 1 pass break-up (missed three games to injury)

Trey Huff, So.

Commerce

Quarterback / defensive back

133 carries, 612 yards, 13 touchdowns / 26-of-51, 575 yards, 8 touchdowns / 70 tackles, 3 interceptions, 5 pass break-ups

Jake Frates, Sr.

Commerce

Tight end

11 catches, 195 yards, 1 touchdown / 85 percent grade-out, 15 pancake blocks / will play for Harvard next year

Payton Freeman, Sr.

Commerce

Offensive line

95 percent grade-out, 20 pancake blocks

Mason Gaddis, Jr.

Commerce

Offensive line

94 percent grade-out, 24 pancakes

Bo Childers, Sr.

Commerce

Offensive line / defensive line

90 percent grade-out, 15 pancake blocks / 52 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 caused fumbles, 3 forced fumbles

Elijah Burns, Sr.

Commerce

Defensive end

55 tackles, 7 sacks, 9 tackles for loss, 5 pass break-ups

Grey Holbrook, Sr.

Commerce

Linebacker

72 tackles, 4 sacks, 2 tackles for loss

Hunter Nunn, Sr.

Commerce

Linebacker

98 tackles, 3 tackles, 2 sacks

William Suber, Sr.

Commerce

Offensive line

94 percent grade-out, 3 pancake blocks

Eryck Diaz, Sr.

Commerce

Kicker

46-of-60 kickoffs went for touchbacks / 50-58 PATs, 2-for-5 on field goals, including a career-long 44-yard field goal (second all-time in school history)

R.J. White, Sr.

East Jackson

Receiver/defensive back/returns

47 catches, 530 yards, 4 touchdowns / 17 carries, 113 yards, 3 touchdowns / 48 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown)

Randy Smith, So.

East Jackson

Receiver

24 catches, 441 yards, 3 touchdowns

Greg Huggs, Sr.

East Jackson

Quarterback

115-of-238, 1,636 yards, 11 touchdowns

Ethan Ardis, Jr. 

East Jackson

Linebacker

113 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 4 quarterback pressures, 1 interception

Gary Maddox, So.

East Jackson

Defensive back/running back

72 tackles, 2 tackles for loss / 70 carries, 235 yards, 1 touchdown

Tyler Vaughn, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Offensive line

First-team all-region offensive lineman for 8-AAAAA

Tre Ransom, Jr.

Jackson Co.

Running back

182 carries, 1,131 yards, 8 touchdowns

Evan Rosser, Jr.

Jackson Co.

Offensive line

Second-team all-region offensive lineman for 8-AAAAA

J.T. Sosbee, Jr.

Jackson Co.

Linebacker

69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss

Colton Boone, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Linebacker

71 tackles, 8 tackles for loss

Ayden Griswold, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Place kicker

15-of-18 PATs, 4-of-6 on field goals

Rem Maxwell, Sr.

Jefferson

Linebacker

75 tackles, 4 tackles for loss / Region 8-AAAA Defensive Player of the Year

Jordan Perry, Jr.

Jefferson

Linebacker / running back

37 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, 6 passes defended / 51 carries, 434 yards rushing, 5 touchdowns / 8 catches, 208 yards (26.0 yards per catch), 4 touchdowns / Region 8-AAAA Athlete of the Year

Kam Robinson, Sr.

Jefferson

Defensive back / running back / return specialist

29 tackles, 2 interceptions, 8 passes defended / 22 carries, 243 rushing yards, 4 touchdowns / 451 yards on punt returns / Region 8-AAAA Return Specialist of the Year

Colton Steele, Sr.

Jefferson

Offensive line

First team All-Region 8-AAAA offensive line

Nick Evans-Cofer, Sr.

Jefferson

Defensive back

19 tackles (first team all-region defensive back for 8-AAAA)

Paxton Corkery, Sr.

Jefferson

Defensive line / fullback

57 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks / 22 carries, 151 yards, 3 touchdowns / voted to the Georgia Public Broadcasting all-state finals team

Kadin Bailey, Jr.

Jefferson

Linebacker

58 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks

Hunter Blayton, Sr.

Jefferson

Defensive back

21 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 passes defended

Jaheim Hardy, Sr.

Jefferson

Defensive line

51 tackles, 7 tackles for loss

Austin Redmon, Jr.

Jefferson

Linebacker

61 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss,

Colton Dufresne, Sr.

Jefferson

Offensive line / defensive line

Region 8-AAAA honorable mention

Kolton Jones, Sr.

Jefferson

Running back

49 carries, 529 yards, 4 touchdowns

Spencer Neese, Jr.

Jefferson

Receiver

6 catches, 201 yards (33.5 yards per catch), 4 touchdowns

Chandler Phillips, Sr.

Madison Co.

Offensive line

82 percent grade for the season, 44 knockdown blocks

Dayton Gresham, Sr.

Madison Co.

Fullback

106 carries, 706 yards, 6 touchdowns

Cole Hillsman, So.

Madison Co .

Defensive back

35 tackles, 2 interceptions, 8 passes defended

Zahmerius Shiflet, Jr.

Madison Co.

Defensive end

63 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, five sacks 11 quarterback hurries

Tyler Wright, Jr.

Madison Co.

Linebacker

73 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 sacks

Martavian Cooper, Sr.

Madison Co.

Receiver

21 catches, 422 yards, 5 touchdowns / 147 rushing yards

Chandler Maxwell, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Linebacker / fullback

103 tackles, 1 tackle for loss

Andrew Lewis, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Defensive back

72 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions (one returned for touchdown) / committed to East Mississippi Community College

J.C. Green, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Running back

169 carries, 1,041 yards, 9 touchdowns

Aidan Thompson, So.

Winder-Barrow

Defensive end / running back

56 tackles, 9 tackles for loss / 49 carries, 363 yards, 4 touchdowns

Omarious Smith, Jr.

Winder-Barrow

Defensive back

58 tackles, 6 interception, 1 interception return for a touchdown

Honorable mention: Chad Norwood, Sr., Bethlehem Christian, running back; Brady Logan, So. Bethlehem Christian, kicker; Luke Sheats, Jr., Bethlehem Christian, receiver; Carson Woodward, Sr., Jefferson, defensive line; Bowman Horn, So., Jefferson, running back / defensive back; Reese Johnson, Jr., Jefferson, fullback; Dawson Crawley, Jr., Jefferson, receiver; Carter Stephenson, Sr., Jefferson, quarterback / defensive back; Eli Akins, Jr. Madison Co., offensive line; Kiya Hubbard, Sr., Madison Co., defensive line; Nolan Hill, Sr., Madison Co., safety; Dylan Vining, Sr., Madison Co., defensive line

