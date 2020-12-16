The MainStreet Newspapers coverage area comprises Jackson, Barrow, Banks and Madison counties.

CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Carson Hobbs, Jr.

Commerce

Pitcher, first base

Hobbs helped lead Commerce to a state runner-up finish in Class A-Public, batting .426 with three home runs and 39 RBIs. She also scored 24 runs, had 14 doubles and one triple, while walking 18 times. From the circle, Hobbs went 10-4 with a 1.93 ERA and 89 strikeouts. She was selected as region Player of the Year for the third year in a row, winning the award for Region 8-A Public this season.

CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Emily Hodnett, Sr.

Apalachee

Pitcher

Hodnett went 20-6 on the year with a 1.22 ERA to help lead the Wildcats to a Final Four finish in Class AAAAA. She struck out 275 batters in 155.0 innings. Hodnett was also a force at the plate, batting .379 with three home runs and 30 RBIs. She was a first-team all-region selection for 8-AAAAA and an all-state selection. Georgia State signee.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Melissa Mullis, Commerce

Mullis guided the Tigers to their fourth-straight region championship and a program-best runner-up finish in Class A-Public. The Tigers, who went undefeated in region play, finished 23-13-1 against a schedule that included multiple opponents in Class AAAA or higher.

Katelyn Flanders, So.

Apalachee

Pitcher, first base

.439 avg., 18 RBIs, .561 on-base pct.; 8-2 W-L, 2.16 ERA

Allyssa Willer, Fr.

Apalachee

Outfield

.358 avg., 4 home runs, 18 RBIs, 9 doubles, 3 triples, 15 steals, .433 on-base pct., 1.047 OPS, 1.000 fielding pct.

Morgan Reynolds, So.

Apalachee

Second base

.353 avg., 22 RBIs, 8 doubles, 4 triples, 21 steals, .463 on-base pct., 1.032 OPS

Tiyara Wingfield, So.

Apalachee

Shortstop

.341 avg., 3 home runs, 26 RBIs, 8 doubles, .939 OPS.

Sam Woody, So.

Apalachee

Catcher

.341 avg., 1 home run, 17 RBIs, .414 on-base pct., .846 OPS

Kensley Kraus, Sr.

Apalachee

Outfield

.382 avg., 15 RBIs, 4 triples, .415 on-base pct., .909 OPS, Union College signee

Madi Cronic, Sr.

Banks Co.

Shortstop

.490 avg., 6 home runs, 40 RBIs, 16 doubles, .824 slugging pct.

Kylee Brooks, So.

Banks Co.

Second base

.365 avg., 2 home runs, 26 RBIs., .471 slugging pct.

Jacy Ayers, So.

Banks Co.

Pitcher, outfield

.351 avg., 2 home runs, 22 RBIs, .500 slugging pct.; struck out 102 batters

Shelby Speed, So.

Banks Co.

Catcher

.350 avg., 2 home runs, .505 slugging pct.

Alexus Humphries, So.

Banks Co.

Outfield

.330 avg., 1 home run, 19 RBIs

Anna Taylor, Jr.

Commerce

Outfield

.362 avg., 2 home runs, 25 RBIs, 1 double, 2 triples, 38 hits, 39 runs

Emma Davis, Sr.

Commerce

First base, third base

.361 avg., 4 home runs, 24 RBIs, 4 doubles, 35 hits, 16 runs

Maggie Mullis, Sr.

Commerce

Catcher

.327 avg., 4 home runs, 19 RBIs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 33 hits; GACA all-star selection, GADA all-state selection; ABAC signee

Gabbie Deaton, Sr.

Commerce

Short stop

.448 avg., 1 home run, 20 RBIs 3 doubles, 4 triples, 43 hits, 37 runs; ABAC signee

Rachel Morgan, Sr.

Commerce

Pitcher, third base

10-4 W-L, 4.63 ERA, .286 avg., 3 home runs, 15 RBIs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 30 hits, 23 runs; Truett McConnell signee

Madison Bruce, Sr.

East Jackson

Short stop

.443 avg., 27 hits, 15 runs, 6 doubles, 10 steals, .541 slugging pct., .521 on-base pct.

Madison Miller, Sr.

Jackson Co.

Outfield

.462 avg., 3 doubles, 1 triple, 30 hits, .521 on-base pct., 13 runs, .538 slugging pct.

Whitney Hulsey, Jr.

Jackson Co.

Infield

.333 avg., 1 home run, 11 RBI, 4 doubles, 22 hits, 15 runs, .439 slugging pct.

Mackenzie Garrett, Fr.

Jackson Co.

First base

.309 avg., 5 RBIs, 3 doubles, 4 triples, 17 hits, 9 runs, .509 slugging pct.

Mac Turner, Sr.

Jefferson

Catcher

.392 avg., 3 home runs, 19 RBIs, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 29 hits, 5 runs, .471 on-base pct., .662 slugging pct.

Livi Blackstock, Sr.

Jefferson

Short stop

.304 avg., 24 hits, 1 triple, 7 RBIs, 27 runs, .433 on-base pct.

Ravyn Saxon, Jr.

Jefferson

Pitcher

10-5 W-L, 1.83 ERA, 2 saves, 80.1 innings pitched, 53 strikeouts

Taylor Spivey, So.

Jefferson

First base, pitcher

.321 avg., 1 home run, 21 RBIs, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 26 hits, 16 runs, .506 slugging pct.; 4-0 W-L, 1.26 ERA, 33.1 innings pitched, 34 strikeouts

Camoreena Hart, Jr.

Jefferson

Pitcher

6-3 W-L, 2.81 ERA, 69.2 innings pitched, 63 strikeouts

Maleia Truelove, So.

Jefferson

Third base

.329 avg., 11 RBI, 7 doubles, 23 hits, 18 runs, .429 slugging pct.

Ella Chancey, Sr.

Madison Co.

Infield

.485 avg., 7 home runs, 41 RBIs, 11 doubles, 3 triples, .557 on-base pct., .861 slugging pct., 1.419 OPS, UNC-Charlotte signee

Sam Minish, Fr.

Madison Co.

Outfielder

.462 avg., 3 home runs, 34 RBIs, 10 doubles, 6 triples, .512 on-base pct., .755 slugging pct., 1.267 OPS

Claire Strickland, Jr.

Madison Co.

Utility

.402 avg., 2 home runs, 21 RBIs, .414 on-base pct., .527 slugging pct., .941 OPS

Lexi Jordan, Sr.

Madison Co.

Infield

.396 avg., 31 RBIs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, .425 on-base pct., .459 slugging pct., .884 OPS, Emmanuel signee

Skylar Minish, Jr.

Madison Co.

Infield

.379 avg., 1 home run, 22 RBIs, 12 doubles, 1 triple, .440 on-base pct., .558 slugging pct., .998 OPS

Emma Strickland, Sr.

Madison Co.

Pitcher

19 wins, 1.39 ERA, 201 strikeouts (55 career wins, 509 strikeouts, both school records), Georgia Southern signee

Dayton Power, So.

Winder-Barrow

Outfield

.494 avg., 18 RBIs, 19 steals, .961 fielding percentage

Abby Polk, So.

Winder-Barrow

Shortstop

.394 avg., 9 steals

Rachel Harwell, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

Catcher, utility

.481 avg., 19 RBIs

Carlee Schotter, Sr.

Winder-Barrow

First base

.471 avg., 25 RBIs, .986 fielding percentage

Kendal Miller, Jr.

Winder-Barrow

Catcher

.352 avg., 1 home run, 12 RBIs, .969 fielding percentage

Alyssa Bond, Jr.

Winder-Barrow

Second base

.328 avg., 9 steals, .975 fielding percentage

