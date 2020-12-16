The MainStreet Newspapers coverage area comprises Jackson, Barrow, Banks and Madison counties.
CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Carson Hobbs, Jr.
Commerce
Pitcher, first base
Hobbs helped lead Commerce to a state runner-up finish in Class A-Public, batting .426 with three home runs and 39 RBIs. She also scored 24 runs, had 14 doubles and one triple, while walking 18 times. From the circle, Hobbs went 10-4 with a 1.93 ERA and 89 strikeouts. She was selected as region Player of the Year for the third year in a row, winning the award for Region 8-A Public this season.
CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Emily Hodnett, Sr.
Apalachee
Pitcher
Hodnett went 20-6 on the year with a 1.22 ERA to help lead the Wildcats to a Final Four finish in Class AAAAA. She struck out 275 batters in 155.0 innings. Hodnett was also a force at the plate, batting .379 with three home runs and 30 RBIs. She was a first-team all-region selection for 8-AAAAA and an all-state selection. Georgia State signee.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Melissa Mullis, Commerce
Mullis guided the Tigers to their fourth-straight region championship and a program-best runner-up finish in Class A-Public. The Tigers, who went undefeated in region play, finished 23-13-1 against a schedule that included multiple opponents in Class AAAA or higher.
•••
Katelyn Flanders, So.
Apalachee
Pitcher, first base
.439 avg., 18 RBIs, .561 on-base pct.; 8-2 W-L, 2.16 ERA
Allyssa Willer, Fr.
Apalachee
Outfield
.358 avg., 4 home runs, 18 RBIs, 9 doubles, 3 triples, 15 steals, .433 on-base pct., 1.047 OPS, 1.000 fielding pct.
Morgan Reynolds, So.
Apalachee
Second base
.353 avg., 22 RBIs, 8 doubles, 4 triples, 21 steals, .463 on-base pct., 1.032 OPS
Tiyara Wingfield, So.
Apalachee
Shortstop
.341 avg., 3 home runs, 26 RBIs, 8 doubles, .939 OPS.
Sam Woody, So.
Apalachee
Catcher
.341 avg., 1 home run, 17 RBIs, .414 on-base pct., .846 OPS
Kensley Kraus, Sr.
Apalachee
Outfield
.382 avg., 15 RBIs, 4 triples, .415 on-base pct., .909 OPS, Union College signee
Madi Cronic, Sr.
Banks Co.
Shortstop
.490 avg., 6 home runs, 40 RBIs, 16 doubles, .824 slugging pct.
Kylee Brooks, So.
Banks Co.
Second base
.365 avg., 2 home runs, 26 RBIs., .471 slugging pct.
Jacy Ayers, So.
Banks Co.
Pitcher, outfield
.351 avg., 2 home runs, 22 RBIs, .500 slugging pct.; struck out 102 batters
Shelby Speed, So.
Banks Co.
Catcher
.350 avg., 2 home runs, .505 slugging pct.
Alexus Humphries, So.
Banks Co.
Outfield
.330 avg., 1 home run, 19 RBIs
Anna Taylor, Jr.
Commerce
Outfield
.362 avg., 2 home runs, 25 RBIs, 1 double, 2 triples, 38 hits, 39 runs
Emma Davis, Sr.
Commerce
First base, third base
.361 avg., 4 home runs, 24 RBIs, 4 doubles, 35 hits, 16 runs
Maggie Mullis, Sr.
Commerce
Catcher
.327 avg., 4 home runs, 19 RBIs, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 33 hits; GACA all-star selection, GADA all-state selection; ABAC signee
Gabbie Deaton, Sr.
Commerce
Short stop
.448 avg., 1 home run, 20 RBIs 3 doubles, 4 triples, 43 hits, 37 runs; ABAC signee
Rachel Morgan, Sr.
Commerce
Pitcher, third base
10-4 W-L, 4.63 ERA, .286 avg., 3 home runs, 15 RBIs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 30 hits, 23 runs; Truett McConnell signee
Madison Bruce, Sr.
East Jackson
Short stop
.443 avg., 27 hits, 15 runs, 6 doubles, 10 steals, .541 slugging pct., .521 on-base pct.
Madison Miller, Sr.
Jackson Co.
Outfield
.462 avg., 3 doubles, 1 triple, 30 hits, .521 on-base pct., 13 runs, .538 slugging pct.
Whitney Hulsey, Jr.
Jackson Co.
Infield
.333 avg., 1 home run, 11 RBI, 4 doubles, 22 hits, 15 runs, .439 slugging pct.
Mackenzie Garrett, Fr.
Jackson Co.
First base
.309 avg., 5 RBIs, 3 doubles, 4 triples, 17 hits, 9 runs, .509 slugging pct.
Mac Turner, Sr.
Jefferson
Catcher
.392 avg., 3 home runs, 19 RBIs, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 29 hits, 5 runs, .471 on-base pct., .662 slugging pct.
Livi Blackstock, Sr.
Jefferson
Short stop
.304 avg., 24 hits, 1 triple, 7 RBIs, 27 runs, .433 on-base pct.
Ravyn Saxon, Jr.
Jefferson
Pitcher
10-5 W-L, 1.83 ERA, 2 saves, 80.1 innings pitched, 53 strikeouts
Taylor Spivey, So.
Jefferson
First base, pitcher
.321 avg., 1 home run, 21 RBIs, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 26 hits, 16 runs, .506 slugging pct.; 4-0 W-L, 1.26 ERA, 33.1 innings pitched, 34 strikeouts
Camoreena Hart, Jr.
Jefferson
Pitcher
6-3 W-L, 2.81 ERA, 69.2 innings pitched, 63 strikeouts
Maleia Truelove, So.
Jefferson
Third base
.329 avg., 11 RBI, 7 doubles, 23 hits, 18 runs, .429 slugging pct.
Ella Chancey, Sr.
Madison Co.
Infield
.485 avg., 7 home runs, 41 RBIs, 11 doubles, 3 triples, .557 on-base pct., .861 slugging pct., 1.419 OPS, UNC-Charlotte signee
Sam Minish, Fr.
Madison Co.
Outfielder
.462 avg., 3 home runs, 34 RBIs, 10 doubles, 6 triples, .512 on-base pct., .755 slugging pct., 1.267 OPS
Claire Strickland, Jr.
Madison Co.
Utility
.402 avg., 2 home runs, 21 RBIs, .414 on-base pct., .527 slugging pct., .941 OPS
Lexi Jordan, Sr.
Madison Co.
Infield
.396 avg., 31 RBIs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, .425 on-base pct., .459 slugging pct., .884 OPS, Emmanuel signee
Skylar Minish, Jr.
Madison Co.
Infield
.379 avg., 1 home run, 22 RBIs, 12 doubles, 1 triple, .440 on-base pct., .558 slugging pct., .998 OPS
Emma Strickland, Sr.
Madison Co.
Pitcher
19 wins, 1.39 ERA, 201 strikeouts (55 career wins, 509 strikeouts, both school records), Georgia Southern signee
Dayton Power, So.
Winder-Barrow
Outfield
.494 avg., 18 RBIs, 19 steals, .961 fielding percentage
Abby Polk, So.
Winder-Barrow
Shortstop
.394 avg., 9 steals
Rachel Harwell, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
Catcher, utility
.481 avg., 19 RBIs
Carlee Schotter, Sr.
Winder-Barrow
First base
.471 avg., 25 RBIs, .986 fielding percentage
Kendal Miller, Jr.
Winder-Barrow
Catcher
.352 avg., 1 home run, 12 RBIs, .969 fielding percentage
Alyssa Bond, Jr.
Winder-Barrow
Second base
.328 avg., 9 steals, .975 fielding percentage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.