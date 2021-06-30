Here are the MainStreet Newspapers’ all-area track and field teams. The MainStreet Newspapers’ coverage area comprises Banks, Barrow, Jackson and Madison counties.
Note: All selections based on state-meet performances.
GIRLS’ CO-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Paden Bell, So.
Commerce
Sprints, distance
The Commerce sophomore did a bit of everything for the Tigers. Bell competed in four individual events in the region, sectional and state meets and won two state championships. She also pulled off the rare feat of claiming state titles in both a sprint (400 meters, 1:01.13) and a distance event (3,200 meters, 12:25.95). Bell added a state runner-up finish in the 800 meters (2:32.2) and placed fourth in the 1,600 meters (5:44.37). Prior to the state meet, Bell won four championships at the Region 8-A Public meet and was the region’s high-point earner.
GIRLS’ CO-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Katherine Law, Jr.
Jefferson
Distance
Jefferson’s junior distance standout (who won a state cross country title in the fall) was the Class AAAA state runner-up in both the 800 meters (2:19.34) and 1,600 meters (5:06.2), placed fourth in the Class AAAA 3,200 meters (11:14.23) and was a member of the Dragons’ state-title winning 4 x 800-meter relay team. Law was also a region champion in the 800 meters, 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters.
GIRLS’ COACH OF THE YEAR
Josh Mize, Jefferson
The first-year Dragons’ coach led Jefferson to a state runner-up finish in Class AAAA and a Region 8-AAAA co-championship.
GIRLS’ TEAM
100 meters
•Jada Pittman, Jr., Jefferson, 12.67, eighth, Class AAAA
400 meters
•Antonia Pittman, So., East Jackson, 59.01, fourth, Class AAA
•Paden Bell, So., Commerce, 1:01.13, state champion, Class A-Public
800 meters
•Katherine Law, Jr., Jefferson, 2:19.34, state runner-up, Class AAAA
•Caitlin Schroeder, Sr., Jefferson, 2:23.34, sixth, Class AAAA
•Paden Bell, So., Commerce, 2:32.2, state runner-up, Class A-Public
•Abigail Lapp, Sr., Bethlehem Christian, 2:35, third, GISA Class AAA
1,600 meters
•Katherine Law, Jr., Jefferson, 5:06.2, state runner-up, Class AAAA
•Caitlin Schroeder, Sr., Jefferson, 5;25, eighth, Class AAAA
•Paden Bell, So., Commerce, 5:44.37, fourth, Class A-Public
•Abigail Lapp, Sr., Bethlehem Christian, 6:06.13, fourth, GISA Class AAA
3,200 meters
•Katherine, Law, Jr., Jefferson, 11:14.23, fourth, Class AAAA
•Kiley Powell, Fr., Jefferson, 11:59.95, seventh, Class AAAA
•Paden Bell, So., Commerce, 12:25.95, state champion, Class A-Public
100-meter hurdles
•Abbey Howard, Sr., Jefferson, 15.25, fourth, Class AAAA
•Josie Loggins, Jr., Jefferson, 16.32, sixth, Class AAAA
300-meter hurdles
•Alyssa Willer, Fr. Apalachee, 48.44, 12th, Class AAAAA
•Josie Loggins, Jr., Jefferson, 48.72, seventh, Class AAAA
Long jump
•Jada Pittman, Jr., Jefferson, 18-4.5, state runner-up, Class AAAA
Triple jump
•Jada Pittman, Jr., Jefferson, 34-11.25 seventh, Class AAAA
•Aleah Benton, Jr., Jefferson, 34-10.25, eighth, Class AAAA
High jump
•Maya Mason, Sr., Apalachee, 5-2, third, Class AAAAA
•Abbey Howard, Sr., Jefferson, 4-10, sixth, Class AAAA
Discus
•Shelby Speed, So., Banks Co., 128-6, state champion, Class AA
•Neely Rogan, Fr. Apalachee, 127-8, third, Class AAAAA
•Selah Holcombe, Sr., Jefferson, 109-3, state runner-up, Class AAAA
•Kiona Lindsay, Sr., Winder-Barrow, 104-1, 11th, Class AAAAAA discus
Shot put
•Kiona Lindsay, Sr., Winder-Barrow, 38-5.5, fifth, Class AAAAAA
•Kayla Wiley, Jr., Madison Co., 33-9, eighth, Class AAAA
Pole vault
•Lauren Massey, Jr., Commerce, 9-6, state runner-up, Class A-Public
•Ella Kulniszweski, Fr., Jefferson, 9-6, fourth, Class AAAA
•Olivia Kulniszewski, Jr., Jefferson, 9-0, fifth, Class AAAA
4 x 100 meters
•Jefferson (Josie Loggins, Abbey Howard, Ava Canamare and Jada Pittman), 50.56, 10th Class AAAA
4 x 400 meters
•Banks Co. (Taylor Cochran, Nicole Dixon, Susannah Hewell, Makayla Long), 4:26.56, seventh, Class AA
•Bethlehem Christian (Abigail Lapp, Autumn Shepherd, Morgan Daniel and Natalie Wellborn), 4:37.34, fourth, GISA Class AAA
4 x 800 meters
•Jefferson (Kiley Powell, Sydney Bowles, Caitlin Schroeder, Katherine Law), 9:48.87, state champions, Class AAAA
•Banks Co. (Makayla Long, Camdyn Poole, Taylor Cochran and Alessandra Olivares), 11:09.32, seventh, Class AA
– — —
BOYS’ CO-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Brandon Martin, Sr.
Commerce
Distance
Martin, the most decorated distance runner in the history of Commerce High School, closed his career with individual state championships in the Class A-Public 1,600 meters (4:35.6) and 3,200 meters (9:38.5) and was a member of the Tigers’ state champion 4 x 800-meter relay team (8:37.76). The senior also won three championships at the Region 8-A meet and contributed to a region title in the 4x 800 meters. Martin was also a two-time state cross country champion, giving him a combined four individual state championships for his career. He will run at Emmanuel College.
BOYS’ CO-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Tauheed Ferguson, Sr.
Apalachee
Sprints
Ferguson overcame a broken hip injury in the fall on top of an ACL tear as a junior to finish as the Class AAAAA runner-up in both the 100 meters (10.74) and 200 meters (22.07). He plans to walk on at Georgia to run track and play football.
BOYS’ COACH OF THE YEAR
Chas Hardy, Commerce
The eighth-year Tiger coach guided the Commerce boys to a second-straight state championship, with the Tigers doing so in dominant fashion with five individual or relay champions. Commerce captured this year’s Class A-Public title by a 50-point margin over second-place Montgomery County. This marked Commerce’s fourth state title in eight seasons. The Tigers also won the Region 8-A Public title this spring, taking the region crown by a 55-point margin over Washington-Wilkes.
BOYS’ TEAM
100 meters
•Tauheed Ferguson, Sr., Apalachee, 10.74, state runner-up, Class AAAAA
•Malaki Starks, Jr., Jefferson, 11.15, fifth, Class AAAA
200 meters
•Tauheed Ferguson, Sr., Apalachee, 22.07, state runner-up, Class AAAAA
•Sammy Brown, Fr., Commerce, 23.01, fifth, Class A-Public
400 meters
•Sammy Brown, Fr., Commerce, 50.5, state champion, Class A-Public
800 meters
•Matthew Schroeder, Jr., Jefferson, 1:57.97, fourth, Class AAAA
•Buck Ledford, Jr., Banks Co., 2:01.5, seventh, Class AA
•Chase Stephens, Jr., Banks Co., 2:01.03 (prelim time), 10th, Class AA
•J.J. Morris, Sr., Commerce, 2:03.91, state runner-up, Class A-Public
•Brandon Martin, Sr. Commerce, 2;05.16, fourth, Class A-Public
1,600 meters
•Matthew Schroeder, Jr., Jefferson, 4:29.06, seventh, Class AAAA
•Buck Ledford, Jr., Banks Co., 4:25.2, third, Class AA
•Brandon Martin, Sr., Commerce, 4:35.6, state champion, Class A-Public
•J.J. Morris, Sr., Commerce, 4:46.25, fourth, Class A-Public
3,200 meters
•Buck Ledord, Jr., Banks Co., 9:32.6, state runner-up, Class AA
•Brandon Martin, Sr., Commerce, 9:38.5, state champion, Class A-Public
•Pepper Davis, Fr. Banks Co., 10:14.65, eighth, Class AA
110-meter hurdles
•Carter Stephenson, Sr. Jefferson, third, Class AAAA 110-meter hurdles, 14.73
•Charlie Hych, Sr., Apalachee, 15.81,12th, Class AAAAA, 110-meter hurdles
•Trey Garnto, Jr., Commerce, 16.56, seventh, Class A-Public, 110-meter hurdles
300-meter hurdles
•Carter Stephenson, Sr., Jefferson, 40.5, state runner-up, Class AAAA
Long jump
•Malaki Starks, Jr., Jefferson, 23-7, state champion, Class AAAA
•Jordan Perry, Jr., Jefferson, 22-11, state runner-up, Class AAAA
Triple jump
•Kristian Carrs, Sr., Jefferson, 41-9.75, eighth, Class AAAA
High jump
•Charlie Hych, Sr., Apalachee, 5-10, 15th, Class AAAAA
Discus
•Andrew Paolozzi, Sr., Jefferson, 150-3, sixth, Class AAAA
•Emorrie Foskey, So., Winder-Barrow, 131-7, 12th, Class AAAAAA
•Wesley Stilley, Sr., Commerce, 115-7, seventh, Class A-Public
Shot put
•Andrew Paolozzi, Sr., Jefferson, 52-2, third, Class AAAA
•Emorrie Foskey, So., Winder-Barrow, 49-10, seventh, Class AAAAAA
•Ty’Quaveon Chappell, Jr., Madison Co., 46-3, sixth, Class AAAAA
•Jake Johnson, Sr., East Jackson, 44-4, eighth Class AAA shot put
•Mason Gaddis, Jr., Commerce, 43-5.5, sixth, Class A-Public
•Elijah Burns, Sr., Commerce, 42-3, seventh, Class A-Public
Pole vault
•Lambdin Hardy, Jr., Commerce, 14-1, state champion, Class A-Public
•Colin Hall, Jr., Commerce, 12-6, state runner-up, Class A-Public
•Griffin Carson, So., Jefferson, 12-0, third, Class AAAA
4 x 100 meters
•Jefferson (Tre Reese, Kristian Carrs, Vermarion Davis, Malaki Starks), 42.5, state runner-up, Class AAAA
•Apalachee (Tauheed Ferguson, Prince Tate, Edwin Ellis, Jabari Ponders) 42.78, ninth, Class AAAAA
•Commerce (Trey Garnto, Creed Dunbar, Dreylan Martin, Sammy Brown), 44.25, third, Class A-Public
•Bethlehem Christian (Simon Steele, Timothy Doolittle, Chad Norwood, Elijah Goddard), 45.25, fifth, GISA Class AAA
4 x 400 meters
•Madison Co. (Jakeem Johnson, Zaquintay Johnson, Gabe McCary, Bodarius Turner), 3:32.31, 10th, Class AAAA
•Commerce (Jackson Morris, J.J. Morris, Trey Garnto, Sammy Brown), 3:35.39, third, Class A-Public
•Bethlehem Christian (Simon Steele, Timothy Doolittle, Chad Norwood, Elijah Goddard), 3:38.42, third, GISA Class AAA
4 x 800 meters
•Banks Co. (Troy Loggins, Nic Cotton, Buck Ledford and Chase Stephens), 8:27.56, third, Class AA
•Commerce (Bryson Flint, Josh Zelaya, J.J. Morris, Brandon Martin), 8:37.76, state champions, Class A-Public
