It’s never easy to repeat successes from year to year in basketball. It’s even harder to do so when most of your returning players elect to transition or focus on graduation and/or on other priorities.
This is where Winder-Barrow (WBHS) stands this season, having almost an entirely new roster. The only two returnees from the Lady Bulldoggs’ 2021-22 campaign are seniors Trinity Maxey and Alana Daniels.
“I’ll be leaning on them 100%,” head coach Kimberly Garren said. “They're the ones that know my expectations coming in and, even though some things have shifted a little bit, they're the ones that have been around. They're the ones that have even naturally been leaders before this year. So I'm gonna lean on them for everything. Getting practice started, making sure everyone's dressed and ready to go, laundry is in the basket, locker rooms clean. From on the court to off the court, I'll be leaning on them. They'll be there, and they’ll be great. They're great leaders already.”
With Daniels being no stranger to that role for the Lady Bulldoggs, she has already established a leadership style in the locker room.
“All I do is lead by example,” Daniels said. “I just go off of what I do, and I expect them to follow. If not, then I'll point out that they're not doing what they should be doing. It just feels like following coach Garren’s example, what she does leading us and always being supportive.”
With leadership in place, Garren has a foundation to build this team back up on. She said it will start with learning and working hard each day to get better.
“Expectations of this year are to have great leadership and for the girls to be a sponge and learn as much as they can as quickly as they can,” Garren said. “So the expectation is high execution, high effort and not having to coach their attitude or effort. Then, bringing that every single day and us putting the tools in place that we need to be successful.”
Garren has stressed to her team that its success will be contingent on the Bulldoggs’ ability to make plays on defense. Specifically, she wants to clog up the passing lanes and make it hard for teams to play comfortably.
“We have some defensive goals that they could probably read off: keeping people out of the paint, contesting shots, don't let anybody just have something – make them earn it,” Garren said. “We don’t want anything to be easy.”
With Winder-Barrow’s move to a new region this year, the coaching staff recognizes the level of talent present in its division. Defending top players will be a focus for the Bulldoggs.
“We're gonna have to hold (opposing teams) to 10 points a quarter,” Garren said. “You put yourself in a position to win some ballgames when you can do that. If you take away their first option, and make them go to that second option. Then, figure out that second option and make them go to that third option. With a shot clock, the panic will start catching up to them. So (defense) is going to be huge. It is going to directly translate into our offense as well. So defense first, because defense makes offense easier.”
Winder-Barrow will face its toughest tests in the first four games to start the season. WBHS will host 7A’s Mill Creek for a scrimmage Tuesday. The season will then open with the Battle of Barrow on the road against cross-town rival Apalachee. Then, the Bulldoggs will travel to Snellville to take on No. 1 Brookwood. Next comes 7A No. 4 Buford, a perennial powerhouse who hasn’t lost a region game since 2015.
“Our first initial test that's really going to set us up for success or failure is in the beginning,” Garren said. “How do we hit that adversity in the beginning, and let us learn from that and get over that hump and let it set us up for success in the end.”
“We're not going to win and lose this year. The goal is to win and learn. Losing is just a part of the game. You can't learn if you're not losing. That happens to teams all the time.”
Garren will look to build upon the Bulldoggs’ 21-8 record from a year ago, so her team can battle for positioning in the postseason.
“Goal is, this year, to be a cohesive unit and fight for a spot at state,” Garren said. “That's the expectation. We're gonna, as a staff, push as hard as we can and do the things that we need to do to help them meet their goal of making state playoffs as seniors.”
Still, it’s not about the team’s record for Garren. It’s about “peaking at the right time,” before the region tournament, that is.
“You can go into playoffs 3-25 and go all the way to the state championship or you can go into playoffs 25-3 and you don't even get past the first round at state,” Garren said. “The goal always is: we gotta peak right before the region tournament. It doesn't matter what happens between now and then, as long as we stick together. Learn. Hit that point right at the right time. Gotta peak at the right time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.