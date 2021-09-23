The Barrow News-Journal is seeking help with its weekly sports coverage in Barrow County and is asking those interested in freelance writing and stringing to contact us.
Experience with sportswriting and a general familiarity with the high school sports we cover are preferred. Experience with photography and willingness to take photos at events are also preferred.
Those interested can contact Barrow News-Journal editor Scott Thompson at sthompson@barrownewsjournal.com. You are also welcome to submit resumes and any relevant writing samples.
