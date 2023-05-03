For the ninth consecutive year, the Positive Athlete organization has named their Regional Award Winners for the East Atlanta Region, where Student-Athletes representing 27 different boys’ and girls’ high school sports, two coaches, and Jackson County High School have been selected as the “Most Positive” in their categories. Positive Athlete’s East Atlanta Region consists of schools located in the following counties: Barrow, Clarke, Elbert, Greene, Jackson, Madison, Morgan, Oconee, Oglethorpe & Walton. In total, 21 different public and private high schools were represented amongst the winners for this year’s awards cycle.
This year, over 6,000 nominations from coaches, principals, athletic directors, teachers, and parents were submitted for the Positive Athlete program state-wide, representing over 420 public and private high schools. Former Forest Park High School, University of Georgia and Pittsburgh Steelers star, Hines Ward, and local businessman Scott Pederson created Positive Athlete as a movement for more positivity in youth sports. In addition to excellence on the field, each nominated Positive Athlete was required to show characteristics such as an optimistic attitude, teammate encouragement, servant leadership, heart for others, ability to admit imperfections, giving 100 percent all the time, and realizing the team as more important than the individual.
