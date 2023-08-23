WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23
Volleyball
• Bethlehem Christian at Franklin County, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, AUG. 24
Softball
• Apalachee at Morgan County, 6:30 p.m.
• Heritage at Winder-Barrow, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
• Eastside at Apalachee, 5 p.m.
• Westminster Christian at Apalachee, 7 p.m.
• BASA vs Rabun County at Commerce, , 6 p.m.
• BASA at Commerce, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY AUG. 25
Football
• M.L. King at Winder-Barrow, 7:30 p.m.
• Apalachee at Central Gwinnett, 7:30 p.m.
• Bethlehem Christian at Creekside Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
• Bethlehem Christian vs Westlake, 4 p.m. (neutral location)
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
Volleyball
• Apalachee competes in playdate on the road
•Winder-Barrow competes in playdate on the road
Softball
Bethlehem Christian vs Central Gwinnett, 9 a.m. (neutral location)
MONDAY, AUG. 28
Softball
• Gatewood at Bethlehem Christian, 4:30 p.m.
• North Oconee at Winder-Barrow, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
• Bethlehem Christian at Lakeview Academy, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
Softball
• Apalachee at Jackson County, 4:30/6:30 p.m.
•Clarke Central at Winder-Barrow, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
• BASA at Rabun County, 5 p.m.
• Bethlehem Christian at Walnut Grove, 5 p.m.
• Bethlehem Christian vs Monroe Area, at Walnut Grove, 6 p.m.
• Apalachee at Shiloh, 6 p.m.
