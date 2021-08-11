THURSDAY, AUG. 12
Football
Gainesville at Winder-Barrow (scrimmage), 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Mountain View at Apalachee, 6 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Collins Hill, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Winder-Barrow tri-match at Loganville vs. Loganville and Monroe Area, 6 p.m.
Putnam County at Bethlehem Christian, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 13
Football
Providence Christian at Bethlehem Christian (scrimmage), Victor Lord Park, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
Cross Country
Winder-Barrow at Athens Running Company Season Opener, Lamar Murphy Park, Jefferson, 8 a.m.
Volleyball
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Northeast Georgia Queen of the Court Tourney — AHS, Haymon-Morris Middle and Yargo Elementary, 9 a.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 17
Softball
Brentwood School at Bethlehem Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Oconee County at Apalachee, 6 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Shiloh, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Apalachee tri-match at Athens Christian vs. Athens Christian and Johnson
Bethlehem Christian tri-match at Prince Avenue Christian, vs. Prince Avenue and East Jackson, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
Softball
Apalachee at Winder-Barrow, 6 p.m.
