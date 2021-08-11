THURSDAY, AUG. 12

Football

Gainesville at Winder-Barrow (scrimmage), 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Mountain View at Apalachee, 6 p.m.

Winder-Barrow at Collins Hill, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Winder-Barrow tri-match at Loganville vs. Loganville and Monroe Area, 6 p.m.

Putnam County at Bethlehem Christian, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 13

Football

Providence Christian at Bethlehem Christian (scrimmage), Victor Lord Park, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 14

Cross Country

Winder-Barrow at Athens Running Company Season Opener, Lamar Murphy Park, Jefferson, 8 a.m.

Volleyball

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Northeast Georgia Queen of the Court Tourney — AHS, Haymon-Morris Middle and Yargo Elementary, 9 a.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 17

Softball

Brentwood School at Bethlehem Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Oconee County at Apalachee, 6 p.m.

Winder-Barrow at Shiloh, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Apalachee tri-match at Athens Christian vs. Athens Christian and Johnson

Bethlehem Christian tri-match at Prince Avenue Christian, vs. Prince Avenue and East Jackson, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18

Softball

Apalachee at Winder-Barrow, 6 p.m.

