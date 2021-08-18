THURSDAY, AUG. 19

Softball

Bethlehem Christian Academy at Briarwood Academy (doubleheader), 3 p.m.

Buford at Winder-Barrow, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Winder-Barrow tri-match at Morgan County: vs. Morgan County, 5 p.m.; vs. Oconee County, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 20

Football

Apalachee at Winder-Barrow, 7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian at Strong Rock Christian, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 21

Cross Country

Apalachee and Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy at AHS Season Opener, 8 a.m.

Winder-Barrow at Northeast Georgia Championships, Athens Christian School, 8 a.m.

Volleyball

Apalachee and Bethlehem Christian at Monroe Area playdate, 8 a.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 24

Softball

Edmund Burke Academy at Bethlehem Christian (doubleheader), 3:30 p.m.

Eastside at Apalachee, 6 p.m.

Winder-Barrow at Habersham Central, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in tri-match at WBHS: Winder-Barrow vs. Apalachee, 5 p.m.; Apalachee vs. Archer, 6 p.m.; Winder-Barrow vs. Archer, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25

Softball

Apalachee at Grayson, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Franklin County at Bethlehem Christian, 5 p.m.

