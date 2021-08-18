THURSDAY, AUG. 19
Softball
Bethlehem Christian Academy at Briarwood Academy (doubleheader), 3 p.m.
Buford at Winder-Barrow, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Winder-Barrow tri-match at Morgan County: vs. Morgan County, 5 p.m.; vs. Oconee County, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
Football
Apalachee at Winder-Barrow, 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian at Strong Rock Christian, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
Cross Country
Apalachee and Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy at AHS Season Opener, 8 a.m.
Winder-Barrow at Northeast Georgia Championships, Athens Christian School, 8 a.m.
Volleyball
Apalachee and Bethlehem Christian at Monroe Area playdate, 8 a.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
Softball
Edmund Burke Academy at Bethlehem Christian (doubleheader), 3:30 p.m.
Eastside at Apalachee, 6 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Habersham Central, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in tri-match at WBHS: Winder-Barrow vs. Apalachee, 5 p.m.; Apalachee vs. Archer, 6 p.m.; Winder-Barrow vs. Archer, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25
Softball
Apalachee at Grayson, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Franklin County at Bethlehem Christian, 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.