THURSDAY, AUG. 26
Softball
Dacula at Winder-Barrow, 6 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian Academy at Westfield School (doubleheader), 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Apalachee at Morgan County: vs. Morgan County, 5 p.m.; vs. Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian tri-match at Loganville Christian Academy: vs. LCA and Mountain View, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 27
Football
Eastside at Winder-Barrow, 7:30 p.m.
Apalachee at Habersham Central, 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian at Loganville Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
ECI at Winder-Barrow, Victor Lord Park, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 28
Cross Country
Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy and Winder-Barrow at North Georgia Championships, Lamar Murphy Park, Jefferson, 8 a.m.
Softball
Winder-Barrow home: vs. Johnson County, 9 a.m.; vs. East Hall, 1 p.m.; vs. Commerce, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Apalachee at Brookwood playdate, 8 a.m.
Winder-Barrow at North Forsyth tournament
MONDAY, AUG. 30
Softball
Archer at Winder-Barrow, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
Softball
Apalachee at Loganville, 6 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Lanier, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.