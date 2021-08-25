THURSDAY, AUG. 26

Softball

Dacula at Winder-Barrow, 6 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian Academy at Westfield School (doubleheader), 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Apalachee at Morgan County: vs. Morgan County, 5 p.m.; vs. Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian tri-match at Loganville Christian Academy: vs. LCA and Mountain View, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 27

Football

Eastside at Winder-Barrow, 7:30 p.m.

Apalachee at Habersham Central, 7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian at Loganville Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

ECI at Winder-Barrow, Victor Lord Park, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 28

Cross Country

Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy and Winder-Barrow at North Georgia Championships, Lamar Murphy Park, Jefferson, 8 a.m.

Softball

Winder-Barrow home: vs. Johnson County, 9 a.m.; vs. East Hall, 1 p.m.; vs. Commerce, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Apalachee at Brookwood playdate, 8 a.m.

Winder-Barrow at North Forsyth tournament

MONDAY, AUG. 30

Softball

Archer at Winder-Barrow, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 31

Softball

Apalachee at Loganville, 6 p.m.

Winder-Barrow at Lanier, 6 p.m.

