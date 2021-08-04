THURSDAY, AUG. 5
Volleyball
Cherokee Bluff at Winder-Barrow, 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
Football
Commerce at Apalachee (scrimmage), 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Apalachee at Tattnall County High School: vs. Southeast Bulloch, 4 p.m.; vs. Appling County, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
Softball
Apalachee at Tattnall County: vs. Effingham County, 10 a.m.; vs. Pierce County, noon.
MONDAY, AUG. 9
Softball
Bethlehem Christian Academy at Hebron Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, AUG. 10
Softball
Apalachee at Brookwood, 6 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Winder-Barrow home: vs. Prince Avenue Christian, 5 p.m.; vs. Lakeview Academy, 7 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian at Cedar Shoals: vs. Cedar Shoals, 6 p.m.; vs. Lake Oconee Academy, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
Softball
Archer at Apalachee, 6 p.m.
Jackson County at Winder-Barrow, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Apalachee at Providence Christian (scrimmage), 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.