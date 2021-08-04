THURSDAY, AUG. 5

Volleyball

Cherokee Bluff at Winder-Barrow, 5 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 6

Football

Commerce at Apalachee (scrimmage), 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Apalachee at Tattnall County High School: vs. Southeast Bulloch, 4 p.m.; vs. Appling County, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 7

Softball

Apalachee at Tattnall County: vs. Effingham County, 10 a.m.; vs. Pierce County, noon.

MONDAY, AUG. 9

Softball

Bethlehem Christian Academy at Hebron Christian Academy, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 10

Softball

Apalachee at Brookwood, 6 p.m.

Winder-Barrow at Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Winder-Barrow home: vs. Prince Avenue Christian, 5 p.m.; vs. Lakeview Academy, 7 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian at Cedar Shoals: vs. Cedar Shoals, 6 p.m.; vs. Lake Oconee Academy, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11

Softball

Archer at Apalachee, 6 p.m.

Jackson County at Winder-Barrow, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Apalachee at Providence Christian (scrimmage), 5 p.m.

