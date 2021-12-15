THURSDAY, DEC. 16

Basketball

Bethlehem Christian Academy girls/boys at Sugar Hill Christian Academy Christmas Showcase

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

Basketball

Apalachee girls/boys at Johnson, 7/8:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Sugar Hill Christian Academy Christmas Showcase

Shiloh girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 6/7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow Red Devil Rumble, Loganville High School, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

Basketball

Apalachee girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 7/8:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Sugar Hill Christian Academy Christmas Showcase

Winder-Barrow girls at Mill Creek, 5 p.m.

Swimming

Winder-Barrow at University of Georgia meet, UGA Aquatic Center

Wrestling

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Red Devil Rumble, 9 a.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 21

Basketball

Apalachee girls/boys at East Hall, 6/7:30 p.m.

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Clarke Central, 2/3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

George Thompson Team Duals, Winder-Barrow High School, 9 a.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22

Wrestling

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow girls at Chestatee Scramble, 10 a.m.

