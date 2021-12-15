THURSDAY, DEC. 16
Basketball
Bethlehem Christian Academy girls/boys at Sugar Hill Christian Academy Christmas Showcase
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
Basketball
Apalachee girls/boys at Johnson, 7/8:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Sugar Hill Christian Academy Christmas Showcase
Shiloh girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 6/7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow Red Devil Rumble, Loganville High School, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
Basketball
Apalachee girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 7/8:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Sugar Hill Christian Academy Christmas Showcase
Winder-Barrow girls at Mill Creek, 5 p.m.
Swimming
Winder-Barrow at University of Georgia meet, UGA Aquatic Center
Wrestling
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Red Devil Rumble, 9 a.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
Basketball
Apalachee girls/boys at East Hall, 6/7:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Clarke Central, 2/3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
George Thompson Team Duals, Winder-Barrow High School, 9 a.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
Wrestling
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow girls at Chestatee Scramble, 10 a.m.
