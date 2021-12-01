FRIDAY, DEC. 3
Basketball
Monsignor Donovan girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian Academy, 6/7:30 p.m.
North Springs girls/boys at Apalachee, 7/8:30 p.m.
Jackson County girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 7/8:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Apalachee at Creekview Invitational
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
Swimming
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Jingle Jam, Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center, Clarkesville, 9 a.m.
Wrestling
Apalachee at Creekview Invitational
Winder-Barrow at Battle at the Bluff, Cherokee Bluff High School, 9 a.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 7
Basketball
East Jackson girls/boys at Apalachee, 6/7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Young Americans Christian, 6/7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Johnson at Apalachee, dual match
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8
Wrestling
Winder-Barrow home tri-match vs. Banks County, Dacula, 6 p.m.
