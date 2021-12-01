FRIDAY, DEC. 3

Basketball

Monsignor Donovan girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian Academy, 6/7:30 p.m.

North Springs girls/boys at Apalachee, 7/8:30 p.m.

Jackson County girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 7/8:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Apalachee at Creekview Invitational

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

Swimming

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Jingle Jam, Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center, Clarkesville, 9 a.m.

Wrestling

Apalachee at Creekview Invitational

Winder-Barrow at Battle at the Bluff, Cherokee Bluff High School, 9 a.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 7

Basketball

East Jackson girls/boys at Apalachee, 6/7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Young Americans Christian, 6/7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Johnson at Apalachee, dual match

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8

Wrestling

Winder-Barrow home tri-match vs. Banks County, Dacula, 6 p.m.

