FRIDAY, DEC. 10

Basketball

Eastside girls/boys at Apalachee, 5:30/7 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian Academy girls/boys at Loganville Christian Academy, 6/7:30 p.m.

Monroe Area girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 7/8:30 p.m.

Swimming

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Holiday Splash Meet, Georgia Aquatic Center, Watkinsville, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

Basketball

Prince Avenue Christian girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 3:30/5 p.m.

Wrestling

Winder-Barrow at South Gwinnett Comet Clash

MONDAY, DEC. 13

Basketball

Bethlehem Christian boys at Holy Spirit Prep, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 14

Basketball

Clarke Central girls/boys at Apalachee, 6/7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Monsignor Donovan, 6/7:30 p.m.

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Monroe Area, 6/7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15

Wrestling

Apalachee at Oconee County tri-match

