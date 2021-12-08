FRIDAY, DEC. 10
Basketball
Eastside girls/boys at Apalachee, 5:30/7 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian Academy girls/boys at Loganville Christian Academy, 6/7:30 p.m.
Monroe Area girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 7/8:30 p.m.
Swimming
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Holiday Splash Meet, Georgia Aquatic Center, Watkinsville, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
Basketball
Prince Avenue Christian girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 3:30/5 p.m.
Wrestling
Winder-Barrow at South Gwinnett Comet Clash
MONDAY, DEC. 13
Basketball
Bethlehem Christian boys at Holy Spirit Prep, 6:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
Basketball
Clarke Central girls/boys at Apalachee, 6/7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian girls/boys at Monsignor Donovan, 6/7:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Monroe Area, 6/7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15
Wrestling
Apalachee at Oconee County tri-match
