FRIDAY, NOV. 12

Basketball

Apalachee girls/boys at North Springs, 7/8:30 p.m.

Football

GHSA Class 5A playoffs, first round: Lithia Springs at Apalachee, 7:30 p.m.

GISA Class AAA playoffs, first round: Bulloch Academy at Bethlehem Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Apalachee in Season Opener Meet, Georgia Aquatic Center, Watkinsville, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 13

Basketball

Apalachee girls/boys at Flowery Branch, 4/5:30 p.m.

Cheerleading

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in GHSA COED sectionals, Hillgrove High School

Wrestling

Apalachee boys and Winder-Barrow at Jackson County Panther Scramble, 10 a.m.

Apalachee girls at Alexander

TUESDAY, NOV. 16

Basketball

Apalachee girls/boys at Mountain View, 5/6:30 p.m.

Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Jackson County, 6/7:30 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.