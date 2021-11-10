FRIDAY, NOV. 12
Basketball
Apalachee girls/boys at North Springs, 7/8:30 p.m.
Football
GHSA Class 5A playoffs, first round: Lithia Springs at Apalachee, 7:30 p.m.
GISA Class AAA playoffs, first round: Bulloch Academy at Bethlehem Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
Apalachee in Season Opener Meet, Georgia Aquatic Center, Watkinsville, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
Basketball
Apalachee girls/boys at Flowery Branch, 4/5:30 p.m.
Cheerleading
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in GHSA COED sectionals, Hillgrove High School
Wrestling
Apalachee boys and Winder-Barrow at Jackson County Panther Scramble, 10 a.m.
Apalachee girls at Alexander
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
Basketball
Apalachee girls/boys at Mountain View, 5/6:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow girls/boys at Jackson County, 6/7:30 p.m.
