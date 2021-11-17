THURSDAY, NOV. 18

Basketball

Sugar Hill Christian Academy girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian Academy, 6/7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 19

Basketball

Chamblee girls/boys at Apalachee, 6/7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 20

Basketball

Tabo’s Tipoff Classic, Jefferson High School — Winder-Barrow boys vs. T.L. Hanna (Anderson, South Carolina), 1:30 p.m.; Winder-Barrow girls vs. St. Pius X, 3 p.m.;

Cheerleading

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in GHSA Co-Ed state meet, Macon Centreplex

Swimming

Winder-Barrow at Pirate Plunge, Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center, Clarkesville

Wrestling

Apalachee at Oconee County round-robin tournament

MONDAY, NOV. 22

Basketball

Winder-Barrow girls and boys in Tabo’s tournament, round 2, TBA

TUESDAY, NOV. 23

Basketball

Winder-Barrow girls and boys in Tabo’s tournament, round 3, TBA

Wrestling

Apalachee at Turkey Duals, Madison County High School

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24

Basketball

Social Circle girls at Apalachee, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Winder-Barrow at Franklin County duals, 9 a.m.

