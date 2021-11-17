THURSDAY, NOV. 18
Basketball
Sugar Hill Christian Academy girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian Academy, 6/7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
Basketball
Chamblee girls/boys at Apalachee, 6/7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
Basketball
Tabo’s Tipoff Classic, Jefferson High School — Winder-Barrow boys vs. T.L. Hanna (Anderson, South Carolina), 1:30 p.m.; Winder-Barrow girls vs. St. Pius X, 3 p.m.;
Cheerleading
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in GHSA Co-Ed state meet, Macon Centreplex
Swimming
Winder-Barrow at Pirate Plunge, Ruby Fulbright Aquatic Center, Clarkesville
Wrestling
Apalachee at Oconee County round-robin tournament
MONDAY, NOV. 22
Basketball
Winder-Barrow girls and boys in Tabo’s tournament, round 2, TBA
TUESDAY, NOV. 23
Basketball
Winder-Barrow girls and boys in Tabo’s tournament, round 3, TBA
Wrestling
Apalachee at Turkey Duals, Madison County High School
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 24
Basketball
Social Circle girls at Apalachee, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Winder-Barrow at Franklin County duals, 9 a.m.
