FRIDAY, NOV. 26
Basketball
Cass girls at Apalachee, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 27
Basketball
Winder-Barrow at North Georgia High School Showcase, Cherokee Bluff High School: boys vs. Mount Pisgah Christian, 11 a.m.; girls vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, 3 p.m.
Hebron Christian girls at Apalachee, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Apalachee at Archer Turkey invitational
TUESDAY, NOV. 30
Basketball
Prince Avenue Christian girls/boys at Apalachee, 6/7:30 p.m.
Loganville Christian Academy girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian Academy, 6/7:30 p.m.
Clarke Central girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 6/7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1
Wrestling
Winder-Barrow at East Jackson tri-dual
