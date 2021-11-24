FRIDAY, NOV. 26

Basketball

Cass girls at Apalachee, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 27

Basketball

Winder-Barrow at North Georgia High School Showcase, Cherokee Bluff High School: boys vs. Mount Pisgah Christian, 11 a.m.; girls vs. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, 3 p.m.

Hebron Christian girls at Apalachee, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Apalachee at Archer Turkey invitational

TUESDAY, NOV. 30

Basketball

Prince Avenue Christian girls/boys at Apalachee, 6/7:30 p.m.

Loganville Christian Academy girls/boys at Bethlehem Christian Academy, 6/7:30 p.m.

Clarke Central girls/boys at Winder-Barrow, 6/7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1

Wrestling

Winder-Barrow at East Jackson tri-dual

