FRIDAY, NOV. 5
Football
Jackson County at Apalachee, 7:30 p.m.
Creekside Christian Academy at Bethlehem Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Lanier, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 6
Cross Country
GHSA state championships, Carrollton High School: Winder-Barrow in Class 6A boys’ meet, 8 a.m.; Winder-Barrow in 6A girls’ meet, 8:45 a.m.; Apalachee in 5A boys’ meet (Austin Sigman), 9:30 a.m.; Apalachee in 5A girls’ meet, 10:15 a.m.; Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy (BASA) in 1A Public boys’ meet, 2 p.m.; BASA in 1A Public girls’ meet, 2:45 p.m.
Swimming
Apalachee at Fall Frenzy Invite, Frances Meadows Aquatic Center, Gainesville, 10:30 a.m.
TUESDAY, NOV. 9
Basketball
Social Circle girls/boys at Apalachee (scrimmage), 6/7:30 p.m.
