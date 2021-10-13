THURSDAY, OCT. 14
Cross Country
Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy at Kent Kramer Classic, Athens Christian School, 4:45 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
Football
Johnson at Apalachee, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bethlehem Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Central Gwinnett at Winder-Barrow, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
Cheerleading
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Peachtree Ridge competition
