THURSDAY, OCT. 7
Cross Country
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Mountain Invitational, Unicoi State Park, Helen, 5 p.m.
Football
Winder-Barrow at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Apalachee vs. Clarke Central (doubleheader), University of North Georgia, TBA
Volleyball
Walnut Grove at Apalachee, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
Softball
Apalachee vs. Jackson County, University of North Georgia, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
GISA Class AAA playoffs, first round, at Creekside Christian Academy: Bethlehem Christian Academy vs. Creekside Christian, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
Cross Country
Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy at Jefferson Invitational, 8 a.m.
Softball
Apalachee vs. Walnut Grove (doubleheader), University of North Georgia, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
GISA Class AAA semifinals and finals, Creekside Christian Academy, 1 p.m.
Apalachee at Monroe Area: vs. Loganville, 9 a.m.; vs. Monroe Area, 11 a.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 12
Volleyball
GHSA Region 8-AAAAA tournament, first round: Apalachee vs. TBD.
GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament, first round: Winder-Barrow at Lanier, 6 p.m.
