THURSDAY, OCT. 3

Cross Country

Winder-Barrow at Runners Fit Mountain Invite, Unicoi State Park, Helen: Boys, 5 p.m.; Girls, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Bethlehem Christian at The Heritage School, Newnan, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Bethlehem Christian at Augusta Prep, 6 p.m.

Winder-Barrow at Mill Creek, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 4

Football

Apalachee at Winder-Barrow, 7:30 p.m.

Augusta Prep at Bethlehem Christian, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 5

Cheerleading

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Apalachee Invitational, TBA

Volleyball

Apalachee at St. Pius tournament, 8 a.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 8

Softball

GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs, first round, TBA

Volleyball

Apalachee at Athens Academy, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

Volleyball

GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA quarterfinals at Apalachee, TBA

