THURSDAY, OCT. 3
Cross Country
Winder-Barrow at Runners Fit Mountain Invite, Unicoi State Park, Helen: Boys, 5 p.m.; Girls, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Bethlehem Christian at The Heritage School, Newnan, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Bethlehem Christian at Augusta Prep, 6 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Mill Creek, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 4
Football
Apalachee at Winder-Barrow, 7:30 p.m.
Augusta Prep at Bethlehem Christian, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 5
Cheerleading
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Apalachee Invitational, TBA
Volleyball
Apalachee at St. Pius tournament, 8 a.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 8
Softball
GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs, first round, TBA
Volleyball
Apalachee at Athens Academy, 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 10
Volleyball
GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA quarterfinals at Apalachee, TBA
