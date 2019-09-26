THURSDAY, SEPT. 26
Softball
Habersham Central at Apalachee, 5:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Gainesville, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Apalachee at Loganville: vs. Eastside, 6 p.m.; vs. Loganville, 7 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian at Monroe Area: vs. Morgan County, 6 p.m.; vs. Monroe Area, 7 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Jackson County: vs. Dawson County, 6 p.m.; vs. Jackson County, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 27
Football
Winder-Barrow at Oconee County, 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian at Pinewood Christian, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 28
Cheerleading
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Mill Creek
Cross Country
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Anthony “Apple” Hawkins Invite, Apalachee High School: Boys, 8:30 a.m.; Girls, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
Apalachee at Monroe Area Category 5 Classic, 8 a.m.
MONDAY, SEPT. 30
Softball
John Milledge Academy at Bethlehem Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Franklin County at Bethlehem Christian, 5:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 1
Softball
Bethlehem Christian at Creekside, 4:30 p.m.
Apalachee at Dacula, 5:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Habersham Central, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Bethlehem Christian at Monsignor Donovan, 4:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow and Apalachee in GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA matches at Winder-Barrow: Winder-Barrow vs. Gainesville, 5 p.m.; vs. Dacula, 7 p.m. Apalachee vs. Lanier, 5 p.m.; vs. Habersham Central, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 3
Cross Country
Winder-Barrow at Runners Fit Mountain Invitational, Unicoi State Park, Helen: Boys, 5 p.m.; Girls, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Bethlehem Christian at Augusta Prep, 6 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Mill Creek, 7 p.m.
