THURSDAY, SEPT. 16
Softball
Apalachee at Eastside (doubleheader), 4 p.m.
Lanier at Winder-Barrow, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Apalachee at Clarke Central, 6 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian Academy at Golden Isles Tournament
FRIDAY, SEPT. 17
Football
Cedar Shoals at Winder-Barrow, 7:30 p.m.
Apalachee at Clarke Central, 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian at Southwest Georgia Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Bethlehem Christian at Golden Isles Tournament
SATURDAY, SEPT. 18
Cross Country
Apalachee and Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy at Apple Hawkins Invite, AHS, 8 a.m.
Volleyball
Bethlehem Christian at Golden Isles Tournament
Winder-Barrow at Grayson playdate
MONDAY, SEPT. 20
Softball
Loganville Christian Academy at Bethlehem Christian, 4:30 p.m.
North Oconee at Apalachee, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
Softball
Winder-Barrow at Shiloh, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Bethlehem Christian at Monsignor Donovan, 4:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow tri-match at Shiloh: vs. Shiloh, 5 p.m.; vs. Buford, 6 p.m.
Jackson County at Apalachee, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
Cross Country
BASA at Redskin XC Invitational, Social Circle High School, 5:10 p.m.
Softball
Jefferson at Winder-Barrow, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Bethlehem Christian at Franklin County, 5 p.m.
