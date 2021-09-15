THURSDAY, SEPT. 16

Softball

Apalachee at Eastside (doubleheader), 4 p.m.

Lanier at Winder-Barrow, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Apalachee at Clarke Central, 6 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian Academy at Golden Isles Tournament

FRIDAY, SEPT. 17

Football

Cedar Shoals at Winder-Barrow, 7:30 p.m.

Apalachee at Clarke Central, 7:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian at Southwest Georgia Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Bethlehem Christian at Golden Isles Tournament

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

Cross Country

Apalachee and Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy at Apple Hawkins Invite, AHS, 8 a.m.

Volleyball

Bethlehem Christian at Golden Isles Tournament

Winder-Barrow at Grayson playdate

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

Softball

Loganville Christian Academy at Bethlehem Christian, 4:30 p.m.

North Oconee at Apalachee, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

Softball

Winder-Barrow at Shiloh, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Bethlehem Christian at Monsignor Donovan, 4:30 p.m.

Winder-Barrow tri-match at Shiloh: vs. Shiloh, 5 p.m.; vs. Buford, 6 p.m.

Jackson County at Apalachee, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

Cross Country

BASA at Redskin XC Invitational, Social Circle High School, 5:10 p.m.

Softball

Jefferson at Winder-Barrow, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Bethlehem Christian at Franklin County, 5 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.