THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
Softball
Bethlehem Christian Academy at John Milledge Academy, 4 p.m.
Shiloh at Winder-Barrow, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Winder-Barrow home tri-match: vs. Athens Academy, 5 p.m.; vs. Loganville, 7 p.m.
Augusta Prep at Bethlehem Christian, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
Football
Madison County at Apalachee, 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian at Cross Keys, 7:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Glynn Academy, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
Cross Country
Apalachee at Jekyll Island Invitational, 7:30 a.m.
Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy at Athens Academy meet, 9 a.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 7
Softball
Gatewood School at Bethlehem Christian, 4 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Buford, 5:30 p.m.
Greenbrier at Apalachee, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in tri-match at Apalachee: Apalachee vs. North Oconee, 5 p.m.; Winder-Barrow vs. North Oconee, 6 p.m.; Apalachee vs. Winder-Barrow, 7 p.m.
Loganville Christian Academy at Bethlehem Christian, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
Softball
Flowery Branch at Winder-Barrow, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.