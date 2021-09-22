THURSDAY, SEPT. 23

Softball

Bethlehem Christian Academy at Thomas Jefferson Academy (doubleheader), 3 p.m.

Loganville at Apalachee (doubleheader), 4 p.m.

Buford at Winder-Barrow, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Winder-Barrow home tri-match: vs. East Jackson, 5 p.m.; vs. Gainesville, 7 p.m.

Loganville at Apalachee, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 24

Football

Eastside at Apalachee, 7:30 p.m.

Towns County at Bethlehem Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Winder-Barrow at Habersham Central, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Winder-Barrow at Lanier, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 25

Cheerleading

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Mill Creek competition

Cross Country

Apalachee, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy and Winder-Barrow in Battle of Barrow meet, Apalachee High School, 8 a.m.

Volleyball

Apalachee at Gainesville playdate, 8 a.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 27

Softball

Winder-Barrow at Archer, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Winder-Barrow home Region 8-AAAAAA matches, 5 p.m.

Eastside at Apalachee, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

Softball

John Milledge Academy at Bethlehem Christian, 4 p.m.

Habersham Central at Winder-Barrow, 5 p.m.

Apalachee at Walnut Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Apalachee tri-match at Prince Avenue Christian: vs. King’s Ridge, 6 p.m.; vs. Prince Avenue Christian, 7 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian at Augusta Prep, 6 p.m.

Winder-Barrow region matches at Lanier, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

Softball

Winder-Barrow at Flowery Branch, 6 p.m.

