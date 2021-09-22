THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
Softball
Bethlehem Christian Academy at Thomas Jefferson Academy (doubleheader), 3 p.m.
Loganville at Apalachee (doubleheader), 4 p.m.
Buford at Winder-Barrow, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Winder-Barrow home tri-match: vs. East Jackson, 5 p.m.; vs. Gainesville, 7 p.m.
Loganville at Apalachee, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
Football
Eastside at Apalachee, 7:30 p.m.
Towns County at Bethlehem Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Habersham Central, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Winder-Barrow at Lanier, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
Cheerleading
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Mill Creek competition
Cross Country
Apalachee, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy and Winder-Barrow in Battle of Barrow meet, Apalachee High School, 8 a.m.
Volleyball
Apalachee at Gainesville playdate, 8 a.m.
MONDAY, SEPT. 27
Softball
Winder-Barrow at Archer, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Winder-Barrow home Region 8-AAAAAA matches, 5 p.m.
Eastside at Apalachee, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
Softball
John Milledge Academy at Bethlehem Christian, 4 p.m.
Habersham Central at Winder-Barrow, 5 p.m.
Apalachee at Walnut Grove, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Apalachee tri-match at Prince Avenue Christian: vs. King’s Ridge, 6 p.m.; vs. Prince Avenue Christian, 7 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian at Augusta Prep, 6 p.m.
Winder-Barrow region matches at Lanier, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29
Softball
Winder-Barrow at Flowery Branch, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.