THURSDAY, SEPT. 30

Softball

Apalachee at Greenbrier (doubleheader), 4 p.m.

Dacula at Winder-Barrow, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Monsignor Donovan at Bethlehem Christian Academy

Apalachee at Johnson, 6 p.m.

Winder-Barrow at Lakeview Academy

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

Football

Apalachee at Greenbrier, 7:30 p.m.

Cherokee Christian at Bethlehem Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Dacula at Winder-Barrow, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 2

Cheerleading

Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Buford competition

Cross Country

Apalachee, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy and Winder-Barrow at Winder-Barrow Invite, Russell Middle School, 7:45 a.m.

Softball

Apalachee at Eastside (doubleheader), noon

MONDAY, OCT. 4

Softball

Lanier at Winder-Barrow, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 5

Softball

Apalachee at Jackson County, 5:30 p.m.

Winder-Barrow at Lanier, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Apalachee at Greenbrier, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

Softball

Grayson at Winder-Barrow, 5 p.m.

