THURSDAY, SEPT. 30
Softball
Apalachee at Greenbrier (doubleheader), 4 p.m.
Dacula at Winder-Barrow, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Monsignor Donovan at Bethlehem Christian Academy
Apalachee at Johnson, 6 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Lakeview Academy
FRIDAY, OCT. 1
Football
Apalachee at Greenbrier, 7:30 p.m.
Cherokee Christian at Bethlehem Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Dacula at Winder-Barrow, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 2
Cheerleading
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Buford competition
Cross Country
Apalachee, Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy and Winder-Barrow at Winder-Barrow Invite, Russell Middle School, 7:45 a.m.
Softball
Apalachee at Eastside (doubleheader), noon
MONDAY, OCT. 4
Softball
Lanier at Winder-Barrow, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 5
Softball
Apalachee at Jackson County, 5:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Lanier, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Apalachee at Greenbrier, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6
Softball
Grayson at Winder-Barrow, 5 p.m.
