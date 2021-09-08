THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
Cross Country
Apalachee at North Hall Invitational: boys, 6:30 p.m.; girls, 7 p.m.
Softball
Jackson County at Apalachee (doubleheader), 4 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian Academy at Brentwood School, 4:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Habersham Central, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Winder-Barrow home tri-match: vs. Morgan County, 5 p.m.; vs. Cherokee Bluff, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
Football
Bethlehem Christian at Augusta Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Bethlehem Christian at Loganville Christian Academy, 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
Cross Country
Winder-Barrow at Franklin County Pridelands Invitational: boys, 8 a.m.; girls, 8:45 a.m.
Volleyball
Apalachee at North Cobb playdate, 8 a.m.
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
Softball
Bethlehem Christian at Gatewood School, 4 p.m.
Buford at Winder-Barrow, 5:30 p.m.
Apalachee at Loganville, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 14
Softball
Apalachee at Clarke Central, 6 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Dacula, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Winder-Barrow tri-match at Prince Avenue Christian: vs. Prince Avenue Christian, 5 p.m.; vs. Oglethorpe County, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15
Softball
Winder-Barrow at Collins Hill, 6 p.m.
