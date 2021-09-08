THURSDAY, SEPT. 9

Cross Country

Apalachee at North Hall Invitational: boys, 6:30 p.m.; girls, 7 p.m.

Softball

Jackson County at Apalachee (doubleheader), 4 p.m.

Bethlehem Christian Academy at Brentwood School, 4:30 p.m.

Winder-Barrow at Habersham Central, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Winder-Barrow home tri-match: vs. Morgan County, 5 p.m.; vs. Cherokee Bluff, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10

Football

Bethlehem Christian at Augusta Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Bethlehem Christian at Loganville Christian Academy, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 11

Cross Country

Winder-Barrow at Franklin County Pridelands Invitational: boys, 8 a.m.; girls, 8:45 a.m.

Volleyball

Apalachee at North Cobb playdate, 8 a.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 13

Softball

Bethlehem Christian at Gatewood School, 4 p.m.

Buford at Winder-Barrow, 5:30 p.m.

Apalachee at Loganville, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 14

Softball

Apalachee at Clarke Central, 6 p.m.

Winder-Barrow at Dacula, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Winder-Barrow tri-match at Prince Avenue Christian: vs. Prince Avenue Christian, 5 p.m.; vs. Oglethorpe County, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15

Softball

Winder-Barrow at Collins Hill, 6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.