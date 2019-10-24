THURSDAY, OCT. 24
Softball
GHSA Class AAAAAA Elite Eight, South Commons Softball Complex, Columbus: Apalachee vs. Pope, 2 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
Football
Lanier at Apalachee, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville at Winder-Barrow, 7:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Christian at John Milledge Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Softball
Class AAAAAA Elite Eight, TBD
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
Softball
Class AAAAAA Elite Eight, TBD
FRIDAY, NOV. 1
Cross Country
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow girls in GHSA Class AAAAAA state meet, Carrollton High School, 11:15 a.m.
Football
Bulloch Academy at Bethlehem Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Apalachee at Gainesville, 7:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Habersham Central, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, NOV. 2
Cheerleading
Winder-Barrow and Apalachee at Winder-Barrow Invitational
