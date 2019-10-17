FRIDAY, OCT. 18
Football
Dacula at Apalachee, 7:30 p.m.
Westfield at Bethlehem Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Winder-Barrow at Lanier, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
GISA state tournament at The Heritage School, Newnan, first round: Bethlehem Christian vs. Heritage, 11:30 a.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 19
Cheerleading
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow at Loganville
Cross Country
Apalachee and Winder-Barrow in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA meet, Apalachee High School: Boys, 9 a.m.; Girls, 9:30 a.m.
Softball
GISA Class AAA quarterfinals: Southland Academy/Tiftarea Academy at Bethlehem Christian, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
GHSA Class AAAAAA playoffs, first round: River Ridge at Apalachee, 2 p.m.
