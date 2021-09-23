Winder-Barrow's softball team completed a three-game season series sweep of Shiloh on Tuesday, Sept. 21, cruising to a 9-1 victory in five innings over the Generals in Lawrenceville and raising its GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA mark above .500.
The Bulldoggs (10-8, 5-4 region) fell behind 1-0 after an inning, but tied the game in the second on Haley Frazier's RBI single and then scored three in the third to seize the lead. Marissa Metz had a go-ahead RBI single in the frame and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch before an RBI groundout by Frazier brought in another run.
Winder-Barrow scored three runs off Shiloh errors in the fourth and another on Dayton Power's RBI single, and Kendal Miller added a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
After Emily Hall allowed a single and three walks to start the game, Rylie Beddingfield pitched five scoreless innings in relief to pick up the win in the circle. She allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out 10 and chipping with a pair of hits at the plate.
The Bulldoggs are scheduled to host Buford on Thursday, Sept. 23, in a region game and then have another region contest Friday, Sept. 24, at Lanier.
VOLLEYBALL: WBHS SPLITS REGION MATCHES WITH SHILOH, BUFORD
Winder-Barrow opened up Region 8-AAAAAA regular season play Tuesday at Shiloh, defeating the Generals 2-0 before falling 2-0 to Buford.
The Bulldoggs (16-15, 1-1 region) had little trouble in the Shiloh match, taking both sets 25-12. In the Buford match, the Wolves controlled the action, winning 25-8 and 25-11.
Winder-Barrow is back in action Thursday when it hosts Gainesville and East Jackson in a pair of non-region matches.
