After being sidelined all of last week due to COVID-19-related quarantines, the Apalachee softball team couldn’t have asked for a much better return to the diamond Tuesday, Sept. 7, in a home GHSA Region 8-AAAAA game against Greenbrier.
Three Apalachee pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout, and the Wildcats provided some thunderous offense early on en route to a 7-0 victory over the Wolfpack, as they evened their region record at 1-1 and improved to 6-4 overall.
Freshman Autumn Matherly picked up the win in the circle, tossing the first five innings of scoreless ball while scattering four hits and two hit batsmen and striking out two. Sophomore Ryleigh Sapp worked a perfect sixth inning with a pair of strikeouts, and fellow sophomore Alyssa Willer finished the game off with a scoreless seventh, working around another hit batter and recording a strikeout.
Willer provided all the offensive punch Apalachee would need early with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first, but the Wildcats tacked on four more in the second for good measure. Tiyara Wingfield hit a two-out, two-run single, and Morgan Reynolds followed with a two-run double to extend the lead to 6-0. The Wildcats tacked on one more run in the third on a successful squeeze bunt by Makayla Tatum.
Apalachee will be back in region action Thursday, Sept. 9, when it hosts Jackson County for a doubleheader starting at 4 p.m.
BUFORD 10, WINDER-BARROW 2, 5 INNINGS
Winder-Barrow had problems Tuesday containing a potent Buford lineup, as the Wolves scored two runs in the bottom of the third to break a 2-2 tie and poured on four more in the fourth to break it open before pushing across the final two in the fifth and ending the Region 8-AAAAAA contest early.
After falling behind 2-0 in the second on Olivia Hoag’s two-run homer, the Bulldoggs (7-6, 2-3 region) rallied to tie it in the third on a two-run double by Marissa Metz. But the Wolves (9-1-1, 3-1) took advantage of a couple Winder-Barrow errors in the bottom of the frame to regain the lead and didn’t look back.
Winder-Barrow, which saw its five-game winning streak come to an end, was scheduled to host Flowery Branch in a non-region game Wednesday, Sept. 8, before returning to region play Thursday at Habersham Central.
GATEWOOD 11, BCA 8
Gatewood School scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday on a two-RBI double and an error to create some breathing room and hold off a late push from Bethlehem Christian Academy.
The Knights (2-7) fell behind 2-0 in the first inning, but bounced back to tie it in the bottom half on a two-run double by Grayson Meeks. Gatewood (4-4) used a pair of RBI singles and a two-run double to go back up 6-2 in the second, but the Knights would eventually tie it again on the strength of an RBI single by Ashlynn Shafer in the second, an RBI double by Bella Fry and RBI groundout by Mycah Baker in the third and an RBI double by Audrey Fry in the fourth.
But the Gators struck back for two runs in the fifth and wouldn’t relinquish the lead. Hannah Still had four hits in the loss for BCA.
The Knights are scheduled to visit Brentwood School on Thursday afternoon.
CROSS COUNTRY: BASA BOYS TAKE SECOND AT ATHENS ACADEMY MEET
Sophomore Michael Fletcher finished sixth overall out of 90 runners, and Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy had four runners in the top 15 as the Blazers took second place out of seven teams Saturday, Sept. 4, in a meet at Athens Academy.
The Blazers finished with 69 overall points, behind Athens Academy (21), which also had the individual winner in Jackson Scruggs (16:27.77). Fletcher crossed the finish line in 18:59.94, while fellow sophomores Noah Norris (19:52.17) and Jacob Carruthers (19:58.90) finished 10th and 11th, respectively. Eighth-grader Cannon Norris placed 15th (20:11.38).
In the girls’ race, BASA was fifth out of five teams but got an eighth-place finish from sophomore Smita Carroll (22:23.95). Sophomore Emma Busby finished 21st out of 75 runners (25:00.64). Athens Academy won the girls’ points battle as well and also had the female individual winner in Sarah Harrison (20:10.94).
BASA’s teams will be back in action Sept. 18 in the fifth annual Apple Hawkins Invite at Apalachee High School.
Apalachee is coming off a trip to the coast Saturday, where the Wildcat boys finished ninth out of 15 teams and the Lady Wildcats 11th out of 16 teams in the Jekyll Island Invitational. Junior Luke Sigman was the Apalachee boys’ top runner, placing 27th out of 107 (18:38.50), while junior Averie Akin took 15th (21:47) out of 101 runners in the girls’ race. Marietta was the team winner and had the individual winner in the boys’ race (James May, 16:05.70), while Hillgrove won the girls’ meet and had the individual winner (Ava Brooks, 19:36.70).
Apalachee’s teams were scheduled to compete in the North Hall Invitational on Thursday, Sept. 9, before hosting the Apple Hawkins Invite.
