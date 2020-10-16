Walnut Grove got a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning on a two-base error and made those runs stick Thursday, Oct. 15, as the Warriors defeated Apalachee 2-0 in both teams’ regular-season finale.
With the loss, the Wildcats (22-6, 12-6 GHSA Region 8-AAAAA) finished third in the region standings and will be on the road Monday, Oct. 19, for the first round of the state playoffs. They’ll face Southwest DeKalb, the No. 2 seed from Region 5, in a doubleheader Monday beginning at 2 p.m. An if-necessary third game would be played Tuesday, Oct. 20, in Decatur.
Apalachee got six hits against Walnut Grove on Thursday but was not able to push a run across as the Warriors (20-9, 17-1) completed a three-game regular-season sweep of the Wildcats. The region champion Warriors will host Decatur in the first round of the playoffs, No. 2 seed Loganville will host Chamblee and fourth-seeded Greenbrier will travel to St. Pius X.
If Apalachee wins its first-round series, the Wildcats would either travel to Region 7 champion Calhoun or host Region 6 No. 4 seed North Springs for a best-of-three series that would begin Thursday, Oct. 22.
In other local softball action, Winder-Barrow (10-13), the No. 3 seed from Region 8-AAAAAA will travel to Region 5 No. 2 seed Carrollton (14-10-1) on Monday for a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. to open their first-round playoff series.
VOLLEYBALL: AHS shuts out Jackson County, advances to region championship match
For the second time in a little over a week Thursday, Apalachee knocked off Jackson County, and this win in the Region 8-AAAAA tournament semifinals gave the Wildcats (27-14) a berth in the region championship match.
After winning a fifth-set tiebreaker over Jackson County in Jefferson on Oct. 6, the Wildcats shut out the Panthers at home Thursday — winning 26-24, 25-16, 25-22.
Apalachee is now set for a showdown with top-seeded Greenbrier in Evans at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, for the title. The Wolfpack (31-2) defeated the Wildcats in Winder in four sets on Sept. 22. Jackson County and Walnut Grove will face off in the third-place match at 1 p.m. at Greenbrier.
Win or lose Saturday, the Wildcats are guaranteed to be at home for their first-round playoff match Tuesday. They will either host Chamblee, the No. 3 seed from Region 5, or Southwest DeKalb, the No. 4 seed.
In other playoff action next week, Winder-Barrow (21-26), the No. 4 seed from Region 8-AAAAAA, will travel to Region 5 champion Carrollton (21-16) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, for a first-round match.
