The Apalachee softball team snapped a three-game losing skid Tuesday, picking up a 7-3 win on the road at Greenbrier in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAA contest.
Freshman Alyssa Willer led the Wildcats (11-3, 1-3 region) at the plate out of the leadoff spot, going 2-for-3 with a homer, double and two RBIs, while senior Emily Hodnett went the distance in the circle.
Hodnett had an RBI double in the top of the first inning to get Apalachee on the board. The Wildcats added another run in the third on a Katelyn Flanders RBI single and then poured on five in the fifth to break the game open. Willer's two-run homer and an RBI double by Morgan Reynolds were the big blows in the inning.
The Wolfpack (8-4, 3-3) plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Hodnett was able to regroup and finish the rest of the game out unscathed.
Apalachee is back in region action Thursday when it travels to Jackson County for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.
In other local softball action Tuesdat, Winder-Barrow dropped a Region 8-AAAAAA game against Buford 8-0 in five innings.
The Bulldoggs (5-5, 3-3 region) have a non-region game at Oconee County on Wednesday and will be back in region action Thursday at home against Habersham Central beginning at 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL: WBHS SPLITS TUESDAY MATCHES
Winder-Barrow's volleyball team split a pair of matches at Parkview on Tuesday, defeating Loganville Christian 2-0 (25-21, 25-15) before dropping a 2-1 decision against Parkview (25-23, 25-27, 6-15).
The Bulldoggs (9-16) will be back in action Saturday for a playdate at North Cobb with matches scheduled against Lumpkin County, North Cobb and East Coweta.
Winder-Barrow will then begin region play Tuesday when it travels to Shiloh for matches against the Generals and Buford.
