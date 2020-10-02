Apalachee rallied from down two runs in the second game of a GHSA Region 8-AAAAA home doubleheader against Greenbrier on Thursday to win 3-2 and sweep both games against the Wolfpack.
The victory by Apalachee (16-4, 6-4 region) capped a three-game season sweep of Greenbrier and followed a 2-0 win in the first game of the doubleheader.
After falling behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning in the second game, the Wildcats cut the deficit in half in the fourth on a double by Emily Hodnett and then pushed across a pair of runs in the sixth on an RBI double by Sam Woody and a run-scoring error.
Hodnett struck out the side and pitched a scoreless seventh to pick up the save in relief of Katelyn Flanders, who worked the first six innings and allowed just one earned run on three hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
Hodnett, the Wildcats' ace, tossed a complete-game, three-hit shutout in the first game, fanning 15 Greenbrier batters while walking three. She also went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI groundout in the bottom of the first, while Apalachee picked up an insurance run in the fourth on a sacrifice bunt by Destiny Sexton.
The Wildcats will be back in region action Tuesday, Oct. 6, when they host Jackson County at 5:30 p.m.
WBHS rally against Dacula falls short
The Winder-Barrow softball team nearly erased a four-run deficit at home Thursday, but couldn't quite climb all the way back — falling 4-3 to Dacula in a Region 8-AAAAAA contest.
Down 4-0 in the bottom of the fifth, the Bulldoggs (8-11, 6-5 region) got an RBI single by Rachel Harwell and a two-run double by Carlee Schotter to trim Dacula's lead to 4-3. But Falcons pitcher Sydney Boulware was able to escape the rest of the inning unscathed and threw two scoreless frames the rest of the way to preserve the victory.
Dayton Power led the Bulldoggs at the plate with a pair of hits.
Winder-Barrow's loss followed a 10-5 region win at home over Lanier on Tuesday. The Bulldoggs trailed that game 3-2 halfway through, but took the lead with three runs in the fourth and then added one in the fifth and four in the sixth to break it open.
Marissa Metz was 3-for-3 with a double, walk and two RBIs; Kendal Miller was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI; Power was 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs; while Harwell and Schotter had two hits apiece.
CROSS COUNTRY: WBHS boys finish second, Rogers third at Helen meet
Winder-Barrow's boys' cross country team logged a second-place finish out of 18 schools Thursday in the Runners Fit Mountain Invitational at Unicoi State Park in Helen as three Bulldogg runners finished in the top 15.
Senior Ryan Kehoe led the Bulldoggs, finishing seventh out of 129 runners (17:05), while juniors Brian Gaddy (17:20) and Christopher Parada-Rubio (17:21) finished 13th and 14th respectively. Sophomore Daniel Laird finished in 27th place (18:06).
Apalachee's boys finished 11th as a team and were led by sophomore Luke Sigman in 30th place (18:13).
In the girls' race, Winder-Barrow sophomore Matilee Rogers finished third out of 107 runners (20:18), while Apalachee sophomore Averie Akin finished seventh overall (21:14). Akin's performance helped Apalachee finish sixth out of 15 teams. Freshman Katie Harper finished 27th (22:50).
Both schools' next scheduled meet is the Battle of Barrow at Fort Yargo State Park on Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
