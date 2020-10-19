The Apalachee volleyball team’s bid for a third consecutive region championship came up short Saturday, Oct. 17, as the Wildcats fell 3-1 to top-seeded Greenbrier in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAA tournament championship match in Evans.
It was the second time this season that the Wildcats (26-15) dropped a 3-1 decision to the Wolfpack (32-2). After losing the first set 25-17, the Wildcats rallied for a 25-18 win in the second set to tie things up. But Greenbrier stiffened and went on to record 25-16 and 25-20 victories in the third and fourth sets to clinch the match.
Apalachee is the No. 2 seed in Region 8 for the state playoffs and will host Region 5 No. 3 seed Chamblee in the first round at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
FOOTBALL: Bulldoggs shut out by Dacula 40-0
Dacula scored early and often Friday night, Oct. 16, and rolled to a 40-0 home win over Winder-Barrow in a Region 8-AAAAAA contest.
The eighth-ranked Falcons (3-2, 2-0 region) built a 31-0 lead by halftime and were led by Kyle Efford, who rushed for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first half. Blaine Jenkins passed for 137 yards and a touchdown.
The Bulldoggs (1-4, 0-2) dropped their fourth straight game and were held to just 120 yards of offense. Backup quarterback Conyer Smith came into the game and finished 8-of-15 for 65 yards and an interception.
Winder-Barrow will be back in region action Friday, Oct. 23, when it hosts Shiloh at 7:30 p.m.
