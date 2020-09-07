The Apalachee volleyball team picked up a pair of non-region victories last week to move its record back over .500.
The Wildcats (9-8) knocked off Loganville 2-0 (25-22, 25-17) at home Sept. 2 and then followed that up with a 3-1 victory at Winder-Barrow (25-22, 24-26, 25-22, 25-17). on Thursday, Sept. 3, spoiling the Bulldoggs’ senior night and claiming their second victory over their crosstown rivals in as many tries this season.
While Loganville is a GHSA Region 8-AAAAA opponent for the Wildcats, that match did not count in the region standings. Apalachee will compete next in a playdate at North Cobb on Saturday, Sept. 12, and then open region play Sept. 17 at Walnut Grove.
For the Bulldoggs, the loss to Apalachee dropped them to 8-15 on the year — a day after they also defeated Loganville at home by a 2-0 margin (25-20, 25-16).
Winder-Barrow was scheduled to compete Tuesday at Parkview against the Panthers and Loganville Christian and will also take part in the North Cobb playdate Saturday.
The Bulldoggs will play their first Region 8-AAAAAA matches Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Shiloh against the Generals and Buford.
TOUGH START TO REGION PLAY FOR AHS SOFTBALL
After a 10-0 start to the season that saw it rise to the top of the state rankings, Apalachee’s softball team hit a snag last week, dropping its first three Region 8-AAAAA contests.
On Sept. 2, the Wildcats gave up three unearned runs in the top of the seventh inning in a 4-1 home loss to Loganville, and the next day they were swept in a doubleheader at Walnut Grove (6-1, 3-2).
In the Loganville game, the Red Devils got a pair of singles in the seventh and then a throwing error by Apalachee pitcher Emily Hodnett on a sacrifice bunt attempt brought in the go-ahead run. Two more runs came in on wild pitches to extend the lead to 4-1, and the Wildcats went scoreless in the bottom of the frame.
After Loganville got on the board first with a solo homer in the top of the fourth, Apalachee tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Morgan Reynolds reached on an error, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Sam Woody and then scored when the Loganville left fielder mishandled Hodnett's single while Hodnett wound up on third on the play with one out. But the Red Devils' pitcher was able to get consecutive groundouts to end the inning and keep the game tied.
Hodnett and Mikayla Tatum both went 2-for-3 to lead Apalachee at the plate, while Katelyn Flanders and Kensley Kraus also had a hit apiece.
In the first game against Walnut Grove, the Warriors plated three runs in the bottom of the third to grab the lead and two more in the fifth to break it open. The Wildcats got their lone run of the game in the sixth on an RBI double by Destiny Sexton, who went 2-for-3 at the plate. Flanders and Hedges had RBI singles in the second game for the Wildcats, but their late rally came up short.
Apalachee was scheduled to resume region play Tuesday at Greenbrier and will play a region doubleheader Thursday at Jackson County beginning at 4 p.m.
