An undefeated Apalachee softball team’s GHSA Region 8-AAAAA opener Tuesday at home against Loganville was rained out.
The teams were tied 1-1 through four innings Tuesday when the rains came, but the game will have to be started over. A makeup date had not been announced as of Wednesday morning.
Apalachee (10-0) is off to a torrid start and currently sits atop the state rankings for Class 5A, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s latest poll. The Wildcats have outscored opponents 72-13 through 10 games, getting solid offensive production throughout the lineup and strong pitching from senior Emily Hodnett, who is 8-0 with a 0.58 ERA. The Georgia State commit has allowed just four earned runs and struck out 104 batters in 48 1/3 innings.
The Wildcats will now play their region opener Thursday when they travel to Walnut Grove for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m.
Meanwhile, across town, Winder-Barrow also saw its Region 8-AAAAAA home game against Lanier on Tuesday washed out. The Bulldoggs trailed 3-0 in the bottom of the third, but that game will also have to be started over. A makeup date had not been announced as of Wednesday morning.
Winder-Barrow is 4-4 on the year and was coming off a 9-1 loss at Dacula on Thursday, Aug. 27, which dropped the Bulldoggs to 2-2 in region play. The Bulldoggs will visit Shiloh at 5 p.m. Thursday for another region contest.
CROSS COUNTRY: Rogers, Gaddy post strong performances for WBHS at North Georgia Championships
Winder-Barrow sophomore Matilee Rogers finished third in the second girls’ race Saturday at the North Georgia Championships at Lamar Murphy Park in Jefferson. Rogers’ time of 20:05.81 was the sixth-fastest time overall out of 217 runners for the meet, which was split into two girls’ races.
The Apalachee girls finished third out of 12 teams in the second race with sophomore Averie Akin leading the Wildcats in 20th place (24:33.78).
The boys’ meet was split into three races, and Winder-Barrow won the seven-team third race with junior Brian Gaddy finishing second (17:51.45). Gaddy had the 32nd-fastest time out of 264 runners between the three races.
The Bulldoggs were also paced by senior Ryan Kehoe in third place (18:15.63) and junior Christopher Parada-Rubio in fifth (18:21.46). Sophomore Kyle Kehoe, sophomore Daniel Laird, junior Erik Rodriguez and junior Noah Boyd also finished in the top 20.
The Apalachee boys finished 12th out of 13 teams in the first race and were led by sophomore Luke Sigman in 40th place out of 114 runners (18:59.18).
Winder-Barrow will be back in action Sept. 12 when it hosts its own invitational on the course between Russell Middle and Winder elementary schools. Apalachee’s next meet is Sept. 19 when it will host the annual Apple Hawkins Invitational.
VOLLEYBALL: AHS, WBHS to face each other Thursday
The Apalachee and Winder-Barrow volleyball teams will meet for a second time this season on Thursday as the Bulldoggs will host the Wildcats for senior night at 6:30 p.m.
The Wildcats won the first contest between the two squads on Aug. 18, 3-1.
Apalachee is currently 7-8 on the year and will host Loganville at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Winder-Barrow (7-14) is also scheduled to host Loganville on Wednesday, with their match starting at 7 p.m.
The Bulldoggs split a pair of matches at Jefferson on Tuesday, defeating Elbert County 2-0 (25-11, 25-10) before losing to the Dragons 2-0 (25-15, 25-23).
