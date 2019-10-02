Apalachee knocked off top-ranked Dacula on the road, and Winder-Barrow claimed the No. 3 seed in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA as the teams wrapped up their regular season Tuesday, Oct. 1, and will now get set for the state playoffs.
The Wildcats (15-8-1, 12-3 region), the No. 2 seed from Region 8, handed top-seeded Dacula (21-4, 14-1) its first region loss, defeating the Falcons for the first time in three tries this season. The Bulldoggs (9-15, 7-8) went on the road and knocked off Habersham Central (11-11, 7-8) for the second time in three attempts to edge out the Raiders for the No. 3 seed.
Apalachee will host the No. 3 seed from Region 6 in the first round of the state playoffs in a best-of-three series set to begin Tuesday, Oct. 8. Meanwhile, the Bulldoggs will be on the road against the No. 2 seed from Region 6. That series is also scheduled to begin Oct. 8.
The final seeding for Region 6 will be determined Wednesday, Oct. 2. Harrison and River Ridge will square off in the semifinals at 4 p.m., with the loser going to Apalachee next week. The winner will take on Creekview after that game for the championship.
APALACHEE 4, DACULA 2
Apalachee was led Tuesday by its junior pitcher, Emily Hodnett, who went the distance in the circle and went 3-for-4 with a double at the plate. Her first-inning single helped ignite a three-run first inning. Courtesy runner Makayla Tatum scored on a throwing error by the Dacula catcher for the first run, and the Wildcats got two more runs in the frame on an RBI groundout by Morgan Reynolds and a steal of home by courtesy runner Katelyn Flanders.
The Falcons scored both of their runs off Hodnett right away in the bottom of the first with a single, a hit batsman, double and single to start the inning and cut the deficit to 3-2. But Hodnett struck out the next three batters to prevent further damage and never looked back. She allowed seven hits and a walk over seven innings and struck out nine.
Apalachee got an insurance run when Hodnett led off with a single and Flanders, in as a courtesy runner again, put her speed to use, stealing second, moving to third on a single by Reynolds and then stealing home.
WINDER-BARROW 7, HABERSHAM CENTRAL 2
Senior first baseman Rebekah Freeman’s three-run homer in the top of the fifth inning broke a 2-2 tie, and the Bulldoggs added two more runs in the seventh on back-to-back RBI singles by Carlee Schotter and Abby Polk to put it away.
Kendal Miller went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, while Dayton Power, Freeman and Polk also had two hits. Marissa Metz added an RBI single.
Alisah Lopez pitched a complete game for the Bulldoggs, allowing just two runs and seven hits in seven innings of work while striking out a pair with no walks.
VOLLEYBALL: AHS locks up top seed for area tournament; WBHS will No. 4 seed
Apalachee will be the top seed when it hosts the GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA tournament, set for Oct. 10 and Oct. 12.
The Wildcats picked up a pair of area victories at Winder-Barrow on Tuesday, Oct. 1, knocking off Lanier 2-0 (25-22, 26-24) and then holding off Habersham Central 2-1 (25-10, 14-25, 15-9) to claim the No. 1 seed over the Raiders, who will be the No. 2 seed.
Winder-Barrow (28-15, 4-6) lost 2-1 to Gainesville (28-18, 24-26, 9-15) in its first match Tuesday, Oct. 1, before bouncing back with a 2-0 victory over Dacula (25-13, 25-22). The Bulldoggs finished tied with Lanier for fourth in the region standings, and the teams will meet in the area tournament quarterfinals at Apalachee on Oct. 10. Third-seeded Gainesville and sixth-seeded Dacula will also play Oct. 10.
The semifinals and finals will be played Oct. 12. Apalachee and Habersham have quarterfinal byes and have earned automatic state playoff bids.
The Wildcats have now won 25 consecutive matches. They'll wrap up their regular season with participation in a tournament at St. Pius on Saturday, Oct. 5, and a best three-out-of-five match at Athens Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
Winder-Barrow will wrap up its regular season Thursday, Oct. 3, at Mill Creek.
